Maine’s preliminary unemployment rate estimate for April shot up to 10.6 percent as the economic devastation from the coronavirus pandemic washed over the state and nation.
The jump of 7.4 percentage points from March to April also was the highest single-month increase since Maine adopted its current estimating methodology in 1976, according to the state Department of Labor.
The state’s historic run of low unemployment ended suddenly as businesses shuttered, people stayed home and workers were laid off amid efforts to combat the spread of the virus.
The state lost 98,400 payroll jobs last month, according the April jobs report, compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the state labor department.
The hospitality sector was hit hardest, with restaurants, bars and hotels shut down or forced to severely restrict service. That sector shed 42,600 jobs, or 61 percent, between February and April, the department said.
But the staggering unemployment picture is still incomplete, it said Friday in a press release.
“As sharp as the increase in unemployment is, it does not fully reflect the magnitude of job loss that has occurred, either in Maine or the U.S.,” it said.
To be counted as unemployed, a person must be looking and available for work in the past four weeks. The pandemic’s disruption to the job market prevented people from job searches, it said.
As a result, there were 28,600 fewer people in the labor workforce in April compared with February.
“If not for the pandemic preventing work search, these people would have been in the labor force,” the release said. “If they were counted as unemployed, the unemployment rate would have been higher in Maine and the nation in April.”
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Police investigate shooting at Portland housing complex
-
Business
Maine unemployment rate hit record high of nearly 11 percent in April
-
Nation & World
Pakistani passenger plane crashes near Karachi, 107 on board
-
New England
New Hampshire could differ from Maine, Vermont on lodging rules
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Americans stopped paying mortgages in record numbers in April
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.