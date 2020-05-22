JONESPORT — Human remains in Jonesport are believed to be those of a man who has been missing since last summer, officials said Friday.

William Merchant, of Addison, was 42 when he was last seen on the Fourth of July in Jonesport.

An autopsy on Friday, a day after human remains were found, failed to reach a determination on the cause of death because of the condition of the body, but there is no evidence of foul play, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Items found at the scene indicate the body was Merchant’s but the State Police DNA Lab will perform additional work to ensure positive identification., McCausland said.

