The 10th annual Mainebiz Women’s Leadership Forum will be hosted virtually on Zoom on Wednesday, June 10. This year’s topic will address how we can all become better negotiators, according to a news release from Mainebiz.

This year a panel of female leaders will discuss how to apply the five principles of leadership to the workplace. Pane lists will share their unique experience and perspectives on this year’s topic. They will tell their personal stories and talk about what they have learned, how they are challenged, and the importance of leading by these principles.

The panel of business leaders include: Donna Dwyer, CEO of My Place Teen Center; Tanya Emery, director of community and economic development for Bangor; Laurie Lachance, president of Thomas College; Heather Sanborn, owner of Rising Tide and Maine state senator; and Lois Skillings, president and CEO of Mid Coast-Parkview Health.

The forum will be held from 11 a.m. to noon. Tickets are free thanks to the support of its sponsors: Camden National Bank, Eaton Peabody, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Work Health. For more information or to register, visit www.mainebiz.biz/WLF.

Waterville Area Boys & Girls Club and YMCA receive $5,000 donation

Waterville Area Boys & Girls Club and YMCA at the Alfond Youth & Community Center has received a $5,000 donation from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance as part of an Emergency Community Support Grant to help independent agents give back to their local community during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a news release from GHM Insurance in Waterville.

Nominated by Bill Mitchell of GHM Insurance, the donation will go directly to the community center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspire and enable all young people and their families to realize their full potential as healthy, productive, responsible and caring citizens.

“My agency, and family, have been supporters for multiple generations. My father and his brothers grew up at the Waterville Boys Club in the late 1930s and early 1940s. One of his brothers is retired Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell. He’s a great example of how critical organizations like Boys & Girls Club can support and mentor local kids. We are incredibly thankful for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for stepping up to the plate and providing extra funds to help the community when we need it most,” said Mitchell, in the release. “The AYCC is helping to provide our community with essential meals and childcare services for hospital staff and first responders. This $5,000 donation will help them continue to make a difference in our community.”

Since day one of facility closures, March 16, the center started preparing and distributing up to 1,000 meals, Monday through Friday, at six different community locations. “The vast number of food insecure kids in this community rely on the school system and us to get their three balanced meals a day,” said AYCC CEO Ken Walsh. “Its amazing community partners like Bill Mitchell and Safeco that allow us to continue serving of those who need us most.”

Maine Trail Finder supports local businesses

Maine Trail Finder, the premier online resource for finding people-powered trails in Maine, is offering free “trailside services” listings to businesses that cater to trail users through April 1, 2021, according to a news release from Claire Polfus, project director, Center for Community GIS.

The website has seen unprecedented levels of usage this spring as Mainers have looked for opportunities to recreate close to home. The Center for Community GIS, which oversees Maine Trail Finder, wants to strengthen the connection between the website’s rapidly growing user base and outdoor businesses.

“Last summer we launched Trailside Services because people want to know where to find that après-trail beer, the best local grub and great places to stay near to the trails they are walking, riding or paddling,” said Stephen Engle, CCGIS’s director.

Trailside Services, which were formerly listed on a fee basis, appear on a searchable interactive map of Maine as well as on detailed trail and outdoor events pages. Recent website upgrades allow businesses to provide information about their current offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as no contact payment and check-in, delivery services and online ordering.

Interested businesses can learn more and sign up at MaineTrailFinder.com.

Community Health Options grants help pandemic relief efforts in Maine

Lewiston-based Community Health Options, the state’s only nonprofit, member-led health insurance plan, has awarded grants to nonprofit agencies supporting Maine communities and organizations experiencing some of the most troubling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Heather Bouffard, of Health Options.

“As a community-based health plan, we see and hear daily how this pandemic is affecting Maine people throughout our state. We have targeted these grants to address clear and immediate needs such as food, shelter and health,” said Kevin Lewis, president and CEO of Health Options. “We’ve also directed funds to help the state’s organic farmers continue to work and provide safe, secure, Maine-grown food. In addition, job losses and social distancing have intensified the need to help Maine people facing domestic violence, elder abuse and child abuse, and our grants are meant to address these issues as well.”

Grants have been awarded to all United Way organizations across the state, as well as The Good Shepherd Food Bank, Maine Court Appointed Advocates, Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, and Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

“The Kennebec Valley community is experiencing a growing need for human services, and local nonprofits that provide food, shelter, and health care are finding themselves under-resourced to meet demands,” said Courtney Yeager, executive director of United Way of Kennebec Valley. “That’s where Community Health Options has come in, enabling United Way to fund organizations so that homebound seniors continue to receive meal deliveries, parents of essential employees have child care, and nonprofit workers on the frontlines have personal protective equipment.”

Compiled from submitted news releases. For more business briefs, visit CentralMaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous