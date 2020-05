IN ANSON, Friday at 12:34 p.m., loud noise was reported on River Road.

1:15 p.m., loud noise was reported on River Road.

9:25 p.m., shots were reportedly fired on Valley Road.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 12:56 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Joaquin Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:42 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

8:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summerhaven Road.

9:33 a.m., fraud was reported on Western Avenue.

9:36 a.m., fraud was reported on Gagne Street.

1:33 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on State Street.

3:59 p.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.

4:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

4:59 p.m., aggravated assault was reported on Water Street.

5:27 p.m., fraud was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

5:34 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hospital Street.

8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tallwood Road.

9:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fuller Road.

9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Street.

10:11 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

11:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.

Saturday at 1:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

IN BENTON, Friday at 9:56 a.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on Moose Trail.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Friday at 8:54 p.m., someone from Ham Hill Road complained about fireworks.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 11:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

10:28 p.m., noise was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 1:44 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Tardiff Road.

9:20 a.m., a protection order was served on Park Avenue.

6:07 p.m., a vehicle crash with personal injury was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 3:32 a.m., loud noise was reported on Canaan Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 10:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Angier Hill Road.

IN DETROIT, Saturday at 7:39 a.m., threatening was reported, no location given.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 2:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bray Avenue.

2:26 p.m., a scam was reported on Bray Avenue.

3:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

8:31 p.m., loud noise was reported on Main Street.

9:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Osborne Street.

Saturday at 6:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hutchins Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 12:06 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Depot Street.

4:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sandy River Terrace.

8:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Lot 26 on Quebec Street at University of Maine.

8:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Town Farm Road.

10:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

11:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Friday at 6:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Foster Hill Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 5 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported at the intersection of Second Street and Litchfield Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 11:35 a.m., a burglary was reported on Great Moose Drive.

4:31 p.m., a burglary was reported on Canaan Road.

4:57 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Old Ferry Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 10:18 a.m., a theft was reported on Boardman Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the boat launch on Wilson Pond Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 4:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industry Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 3:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Country Club Road.

7:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PALMYRA, a fireworks complaint was received from Mud Pond Road.

10:11 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway, no location given.

IN PHILLIPS, Friday at 6:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Toothaker Pond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 7:44 a.m., a scam was reported on Hunnewell Avenue.

11:57 a.m., mischief was reported on Canaan Road.

10:36 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway of Interstate 95 northbound.

Saturday at 1:20 a.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.

IN ROME, Friday at 6:28 p.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on Peninsula Drive.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 12:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Windswept Lane.

4:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Windswept Lane.

8:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported onĀ Windswept Lane.

9:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Windswept Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 1:45 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Winter Street.

1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chandler Street.

10:20 a.m., trespassing was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

10:32 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

At noon, a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.

1:35 p.m., a burglary was reported on Lambert Road.

3:12 p.m., a fire or odor investigation was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:27 p.m., a burglary was reported on Middle Road.

4:15 p.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Robinson Street.

6:27 p.m., a scam was reported on Butler Street.

6:51 p.m., a fire or smoke investigation was reported on North Main Street.

7:39 p.m., a burglary was reported on Alder Street.

8:03 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway at Fairgrounds Market Place.

9:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

9:21 p.m., an assault was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

11:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

Saturday at 1:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Saturday at 5:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilman Street.

9:52 a.m., noise was reported on College Avenue.

8:27 a.m., a protection order was served on Blue Jay Way.

11:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Place.

11:10 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Mathews Avenue.

1:04 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Eight Rod Road.

2:45 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on King Street.

3:21 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Front Street.

3:26 p.m., a theft was reported on Front Place.

3:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halde Street.

4:35 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Carver Street.

5:12 p.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

6:53 p.m., a theft was reported on The Concourse.

9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

10:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Street.

10:52 p.m., noise was reported on Redington Street.

10:57 p.m., an assault was reported on Gold Street.

11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Green Road.

Saturday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Street.

IN WELD, Friday at 2:24 p.m., an injured hiker was reported at Tumbledown’s Iron Rung.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 4:41 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Bay Street.

4:42 p.m., an assault was reported on China Road.

5 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.

5:32 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Oak Hill Terrace.

7:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Garand Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 4:19 p.m., a citizen dispute was reported on Old Turkey Lane.

5:40 p.m., a citizen dispute was reported on Route 41.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:55 p.m., Derek J. Peaslee, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection order on Gannett Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:33 p.m., Krystle Clark, 29, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:39 p.m., Zachary Alexander Gagnon, 40, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating under the influence on Stone Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:01 p.m., Andrew Scott Weymouth, 18, of Clinton, was summoned on a charge of attaching false plates.

