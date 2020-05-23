GARDINER – Joyce Arata Perry passed away May 21, 2020 at Gray Birch Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care Center in Augusta with her children by her side. Joyce was born in her beloved Hallowell to John P. and Elizabeth Arata. She graduated from Hallowell High School, Class of “48” where she was active in cheering, basketball, softball and the Hokey Pokey Minstrel show. She was a talented piano player, accompanying many area musical shows, weddings, high school glee clubs and was very active in the Gardiner High School music boosters. Her piano renditions of Christmas songs were legendary in her neighborhood and loved by all of her extended family.A great cook, a very proud grandmother and an accomplished knitter, Joyce could always be seen at a variety of her children’s sporting events. She was the very 1st honorary captain of the Gardiner vs Cony Drive Out Cancer Field Hockey game, roamed the sidelines of GAHS field hockey and softball games that Karen coached and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.Joyce held a variety of jobs as she supported her husband, William’s, Army career. She worked at the telephone company, typed theses for Colby College students and was a bookkeeper at Clough Auto-Marine. The job she treasured the most was as an administrative secretary to Merle Peacock, a past superintendent at MSAD #11.Joyce loved to dance, travel with “Willlie” and enjoyed her visits with her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Col. William A. Perry, her brothers Ryan and Carl Arata and her sister Violet Bernier. Joyce is survived by her children, John and Karen; her grandchildren, Kyle and Sierra; her stepmother Avis Millett; her sister-in-law, Shirley Arata; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The Perry family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at Gray Birch Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care Center as well as the Androscoggin Hospice Care Staff and Beacon Hospice Care staff. A graveside service will take place at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, followed by a celebration of Joyce’s life, later this summer, once the restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either of the above-mentioned Hospice Care facilities. In tribute to Joyce and the wonderful life she led..”I hope you dance.”

Guest Book