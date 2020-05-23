CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Harrison “Mick” McMillan Stultz, Jr. of Cape Coral, Fla., passed at Hope Hospice, May 9, 2020 after a three year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). He ultimately died of heart failure with two nurses holding his hands as he drifted off, where we assume he made sure to know where they were from and undoubtably left a spark on their tough duties as hospice nurses. Cape Coral had been his home for the last two years. He was born to Harrison and Barbara Stultz, May 7, 1947, in Randolph. He was 73.He received his early schooling in Randolph and Gardiner and graduated from Gardiner High School in 1965. He embarked on a career with F.W. Woolworth, where he formed friendships he would keep until the end. The job took him to various cities in Maine and Massachusetts. He returned to Maine in 1973 to pursue a full-time military career joining the Maine Army National Guard as a recruiter. Over his career Mick served as the training NCO for B Company 3/172 Mountain Infantry in Brewer and Rumford, Maine. During his tenure with the Mountain Company, Mick completed both summer and winter phases of Mountain Warfare Academy at Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vt. He was one of the oldest people to ever complete the rigorous training. Mick also served as readiness NCO for the Maine Military Academy, Augusta and the 286th Engineer BN in Gardiner. At his final duty assignment Mick was the First Sergeant at HHD STARC, HQ Maine Army National Guard in Augusta. Mick retired in 1998 after serving honorably for 31 years.Following his military career, he became a certified white-water rafting guide and pursued this outdoor passion with a healthy combination of humor, delight and seriousness. It gave him precious time at Camp to memorize jokes and stories he would share with clients on the river day after day. He also worked at L.L. Bean as a customer service representative, customer service supervisor and sea kayaking guide. He operated a kayak tour company from his longtime home in Rome, Maine and continued to always make exploration and the outdoors a priority.His adventurous spirit and colorful personality gave him many longtime friends and a never-ending supply of stories. Stories from his cherished camp in The Forks, to a harrowing tale of sailing the Pacific would entertain anyone who cared to listen. He found comfortable homes at various times in his life in Maine, Colorado and Florida and offered everyone acceptance, a quick smile, a story to get them laughing, and a fond memory.He is survived by two sisters, Jill Ciriello and her husband Tony of Lisbon and Marsha Stultz and her wife Mindy Ray of Portland, a son Jeremy Stultz and granddaughter Jaidyn of Durham, and daughter Jamie Stultz of Castle Rock, Colo. His stepdaughters include the late Katherine Dudek and Elizabeth Musacchio and her husband Jeffery of Sharon, Mass. His former wives include Catherine Stultz of Augusta and Allyson Cox of Reston, Va., and one whom Mick found a special balance, peace and harmony with, the true love of his life, the late Sheryl Swan Stultz along with her children Amy Johnson of Baily, Colo., Joshua Sobota of Portland, Ore., Joseph Sobota of Portland, Ore., and Kira Sobota of Denver Colo. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cherished friend of then and now, Pattie Welsh of Dunedin, Fla. To his family and friends, he will always be more than a memory.A memorial service will be held at a place and time to be determined.In lieu of flowers,donations can be sent to:IPF Foundation atwww.ipffoundation.org or:the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network atwww.PanCan.org

