FREEPORT – Kathryn M. Jacques, 82, wife, mother and dear friend to all, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Hawthorne House in Freeport, with her loving husband by her side. She was born on Oct. 15, 1937 to Joseph and Susan Bisbee Leigh in Auburn.Kathryn graduated from Edward Little High School in 1956 and Gorham State Teachers College in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in teaching. She married the love of her life, Francis Paul Jacques on June 25, 1960 and moved to Presque Isle, where she started both her teaching career and a family. She then worked as a teacher for many years in the Skowhegan public school systems where she was, once again, loved by all of her students. She and Francis raised their two daughters in Clinton, on the Kennebec River, where they lived happily until her decline with Alzheimer’s.Kathryn was an avid reader and shopper. She would often take trips with her daughter to attend a book signing or see what bargains they could find at the outlets. She enjoyed the “hunt” as we often called it. She would assist complete strangers for the sole purpose of making their experiences more enjoyable. She brought levity to all situations, as a young and pregnant teacher, she was once cautioned by a student about running. The caring boy told her that her baby could fall out. She, of course, smiled and assured him that she would be very careful with the baby. Helping others find happiness in all aspects of their lives is what gave her the most joy. She could truly make anyone smile.One of her favorite places to vacation was Pine Point. She loved the beach! Her entire family would frequently be invited there for lobster feasts, which always ended with a favorite dessert – coffee ice cream! For her, Beal’s coffee ice cream could only be surpassed by the treat home cranked on Gram’s old ice cream maker. She spent many days watching her fun-loving husband and the kids (now grown up) surf the big Pine Point waves on boogie boards. She would nod, smile and listen to how we all “caught the biggest” wave and had the longest ride. Our happiness brought her so much joy.Kathryn’s last request would have been encouraging those around her to spend time with their own families, by taking a walk on the beach, with loved ones and make a toast to family and lifelong friendships.Kathryn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Francis; as well as her two daughters, Wendy (Ann) and Melinda (Mike); two grandchildren, Natasha and Erica; her sister, Nancy Bernard and brother Jim Leigh (Joan); and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Susan Leigh.Arrangements are under the care of Albert and Burpee Funeral Home of Lewiston, Maine. Condolences may be accessed online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

