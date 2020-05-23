FAIRFIELD – Norman A. Scott went to be with his Lord and Savior and beloved wife of 63 years, Gwendolyn, on May 15, 2020, after a brief illness. Norman was born in Waterville on Nov. 14, 1934, to Norman and Della Scott.Known to many as “Scotty”, he worked as a truck driver until his retirement from Cole’s Express in 1998. He was a big man with a big heart and created many lasting friendships with his fellow workers and customers. On Aug. 6, 1953, Norman married the love of his life, Gwendolyn Doody. Together they raised five children that brought them great joy: Steven, Danny, Doreen, David, and Penny. Norman was a great dad, and a great “grampy”. He loved his grandchildren and spent many a Friday night and Saturday afternoon at his grandsons’ football games.After retirement Norman took up woodcarving and made many beautiful gifts which he just loved to give away. The people who were fortunate enough to receive one of these carvings will cherish it always. He was especially proud of the Christmas Tree ornaments her carved for the Festival of Trees in Hinckley.Norman is survived by his sons, Steven and his wife, Cynthia of Winslow, Danny of Canaan, and David of South Carolina, his daughters, Doreen and Penny of Fairfield; his eight grandchildren, Chris, Brian, Kevin, Bradley, Rory, Rose, Bobby, and Heather; and his eight great-grandchildren. Norman was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Della; his wife, Gwendolyn; twin children at birth; his brother, Carl, his sister, Gloria Dodge; his brother-in-law, Don Adams; and parents-in-law, Earl and Florence Doody.The family would like to thank all the people who made it possible for Norman to remain in his home until his death.Due to Covid-19, a graveside service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to theFairfield InterfaithFood PantryFairfield, ME 04937 or to your local food pantry

