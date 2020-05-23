RANDOLPH – It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to a special man in our lives. Paul F. Barron, 80, of Randolph passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a short illness. Paul was born in Hartford, Conn. on Feb. 22, 1940, the son of the late Homer Barron and Rosalie (Bourdon) Barron (nka Carey). Paul attended schools in Hartford, Conn. and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, proud to serve his country. On Sept. 10, 1960, he married his soulmate and love of his life, Mary, in Hartford. Together they shared 57+ years of marriage until her passing in April of 2018.In 1976 the family moved to Maine and resided in Hallowell until 2002. Over the years Paul worked for Transco and Discount Office Products, was the owner of Barron Janitorial and Maintenance Services, and was a courier for Gardiner Savings Institution until his retirement. Paul and his wife enjoyed camping for many years and loved to go dancing with their group of friends. Paul loved family get-togethers and cookouts with his family, cooking on the grill, playing horseshoes and laughter. Paul cherished his family, especially his three beautiful grandchildren, supporting them in their many activities and sharing in the important milestones. Paul made sure his family knew how much he loved them, never once leaving us not knowing his love for us. He shared a special bond with his daughter Julie and son Stephen and loved helping Steve with building projects and anything that required his help. When seen together, they were often referred to as brothers, which made him laugh and became quite a joke between the two of them. His warm hugs, laughter and smile will be missed by all. Paul had more wonderful qualities than we could ever describe here.Paul was predeceased by his wife, Mary; parents; his sister, Joan Mottram, several brother and sisters-in-law; and his nephew and Godson, Gregory Plourde. Paul is survived by his daughter, Julie M. Pelletier and her partner Mark Bailey of Whitefield, his son, Stephen M. Barron and his wife Kris of Gardiner; his three grandchildren, Carly Ward and her husband Trevor of China, Renee Barron and Allison Barron of Gardiner; his sisters-in-law Virginia Poe and Betty Guth of Florida. his brother-in-law Paul Ouellette of Maryland; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.We wish to thank the staff at Gray Birch for all the kindness and professional care Paul received during the short time he was there. A service will be held at a later date to be announced.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

