In this time of COVID-19, my husband Sonny and I have been walking on the old River Road every morning, where we have been treated with the sight of geese, ducks and a pair of bald eagles.

This week there was the added attraction of beautiful flags on all of the poles, from Rolling Dam down through the street to the wharf in South Gardiner. The flags are donated and maintained by Steve Marston and the crew of Central Maine Pyrotechnics. Steve has been providing the flags for years , putting them up before Memorial Day and taking them down at the end of summer.

This year they were especially welcome. Thank you, Steve.

Sonny and Norine Leathers

Gardiner

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »