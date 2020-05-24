IN ALBION, Saturday at 6:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Crosby Road.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 9:40 a.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on Harmony Road.

12:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harmony Road.

11:34 p.m., loud noise was reported on North Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

11:14 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Winthrop Court.

11:26 a.m., needles were located on Western Avenue.

12:31 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mayflower Road.

12:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

1:08 p.m., fraud was reported on Capitol Street.

2:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Mill Street.

2:37 p.m., Danielle Irene Sirios, 34, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of theft and violating a condition of release, on Civic Center Drive.

4:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

4:49 p.m., fraud was reported on Blueberry Hill Lane.

5:41 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Malta Street.

6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

6:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of North Belfast Avenue and Route 3 East.

7:24 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

8:26 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Street.

8:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported at the intersection of Monroe and Oxford streets.

Sunday at 12:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

1:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gannett Street.

3:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 4:52 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Interstate 95.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 9:57 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 10:06 p.m., noise was reported on Whitten Road.

10:38 p.m., noise was reported on Whitten Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 10:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Moody Town Road.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Saturday at 11:13 a.m., a brush fire was reported on Dallas Hill Road.

7:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Nichols Road.

IN DAVIS TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 1:28 p.m., a brush fire was reported on John Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 11:06 a.m., soliciting was reported on Main Street.

1:02 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Gabrielle Way.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 11:31 a.m., a theft was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

Sunday at 7:55 a.m., a theft was reported on Temple Road.

IN HARMONY, Saturday at 2:50 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Wellington Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 12:49 p.m., a theft was reported on Burton Street.

5:48 p.m., a caller from Ford Hill Road reported hearing shots fired.

IN JACKMAN, Saturday at 1:26 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:31 a.m., loud noise was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN MERCER, Saturday at 9:53 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lane Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Saturday at 8:07 a.m., an assault was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 2:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

4:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Terrace.

8:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Terrace.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:52 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Rice Rips Road.

12:26 p.m., noise was reported on Fairfield Street.

2:50 p.m., noise was reported on Tilton Point Trail.

8:27 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gooldrup Avenue.

9:56 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

Sunday at 1:12 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

8:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gooldrup Avenue.

IN PHILLIPS, Saturday at 4:34 p.m., vandalism was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 5:07 p.m., a theft was reported on SAS Street.

8:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Family Court.

8:45 p.m., fireworks were reported on Hartland Avenue.

11:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Noble Court.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 10:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Furbish Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:54 a.m., a caller from Waterville Road reported receiving a bad check.

11:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Butler Street.

2:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

3:17 p.m., loud noise was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:28 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Judkins Court.

8:09 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.

8:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

Sunday at 12:02 a.m., loud noise was reported on Turner Avenue.

1:40 a.m., loud noise was reported on Alder Street.

1:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:56 a.m, harassment was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

11:33 a.m., an assault was reported on First Rangeway.

1:02 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Seavey Street.

7:42 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Highwood Street.

9:13 p.m., noise was reported on King Court.

8:28 p.m., a fight was reported on Gold Street.

9:19 p.m., a fight was reported on Butler Court.

10:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Gold Street.

Sunday at 12:09 a.m., an assault was reported on Toward Street.

2:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 9:46 a.m., a road hazard was reported near Railroad and Main streets.

10:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Birch Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:08 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Pond Road.

11:33 a.m., an assault was reported on Smiley Avenue.

12:17 p.m., threatening was reported on China Road.

7:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 9:21 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Old Western Avenue.

11:23 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Case Road.

IN WYMAN TOWNSHIP, Sunday at 8:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Carrabassett Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday, at 7:13 p.m., Kiara M. Stoddard, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, cocaine base, violating a condition of release and sale and use of drug paraphernalia, and Shawn T. Lord, 40, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, cocaine base, and sale and use of drug paraphernalia, by police responding to a report of suspicious activity on West River Road.

9:13 p.m., Pedro L. Lopez, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant by police responding to the report of a disturbance on Water Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 9:20 p.m., Steven Anthony Poirier, 52, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:55 a.m., Frank Mastera, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:54 p.m., Emilie Elaine Lafreniere, 29, of Exeter, New Hampshire, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:13 a.m., Joshua Gabriel Devito, 25, of Augusta, was summoned on charges of criminal threatening and violating a condition of release, by police responding to a report of a disturbance on Medical Center Parkway.

