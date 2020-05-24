IN ALBION, Saturday at 6:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Crosby Road.
IN ATHENS, Saturday at 9:40 a.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on Harmony Road.
12:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harmony Road.
11:34 p.m., loud noise was reported on North Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
11:14 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Winthrop Court.
11:26 a.m., needles were located on Western Avenue.
12:31 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mayflower Road.
12:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
1:08 p.m., fraud was reported on Capitol Street.
2:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Mill Street.
2:37 p.m., Danielle Irene Sirios, 34, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of theft and violating a condition of release, on Civic Center Drive.
4:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
4:49 p.m., fraud was reported on Blueberry Hill Lane.
5:41 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Malta Street.
6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
6:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of North Belfast Avenue and Route 3 East.
7:24 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
8:26 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Street.
8:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported at the intersection of Monroe and Oxford streets.
Sunday at 12:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
1:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gannett Street.
3:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
IN BENTON, Saturday at 4:52 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Interstate 95.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 9:57 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 10:06 p.m., noise was reported on Whitten Road.
10:38 p.m., noise was reported on Whitten Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 10:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Moody Town Road.
IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Saturday at 11:13 a.m., a brush fire was reported on Dallas Hill Road.
7:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Nichols Road.
IN DAVIS TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 1:28 p.m., a brush fire was reported on John Pond Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 11:06 a.m., soliciting was reported on Main Street.
1:02 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Gabrielle Way.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 11:31 a.m., a theft was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.
Sunday at 7:55 a.m., a theft was reported on Temple Road.
IN HARMONY, Saturday at 2:50 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Wellington Road.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 12:49 p.m., a theft was reported on Burton Street.
5:48 p.m., a caller from Ford Hill Road reported hearing shots fired.
IN JACKMAN, Saturday at 1:26 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:31 a.m., loud noise was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN MERCER, Saturday at 9:53 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Mercer Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lane Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Saturday at 8:07 a.m., an assault was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 2:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.
4:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Terrace.
8:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Terrace.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:52 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Rice Rips Road.
12:26 p.m., noise was reported on Fairfield Street.
2:50 p.m., noise was reported on Tilton Point Trail.
8:27 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gooldrup Avenue.
9:56 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
Sunday at 1:12 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
8:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gooldrup Avenue.
IN PHILLIPS, Saturday at 4:34 p.m., vandalism was reported on Rangeley Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 5:07 p.m., a theft was reported on SAS Street.
8:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Family Court.
8:45 p.m., fireworks were reported on Hartland Avenue.
11:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Noble Court.
IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 10:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Furbish Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:54 a.m., a caller from Waterville Road reported receiving a bad check.
11:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Butler Street.
2:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Road.
3:17 p.m., loud noise was reported on Madison Avenue.
4:28 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Judkins Court.
8:09 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.
8:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.
Sunday at 12:02 a.m., loud noise was reported on Turner Avenue.
1:40 a.m., loud noise was reported on Alder Street.
1:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:56 a.m, harassment was reported on Edgemont Avenue.
11:33 a.m., an assault was reported on First Rangeway.
1:02 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Seavey Street.
7:42 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Highwood Street.
9:13 p.m., noise was reported on King Court.
8:28 p.m., a fight was reported on Gold Street.
9:19 p.m., a fight was reported on Butler Court.
10:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Gold Street.
Sunday at 12:09 a.m., an assault was reported on Toward Street.
2:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 9:46 a.m., a road hazard was reported near Railroad and Main streets.
10:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Birch Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:08 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Pond Road.
11:33 a.m., an assault was reported on Smiley Avenue.
12:17 p.m., threatening was reported on China Road.
7:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 9:21 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Old Western Avenue.
11:23 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Case Road.
IN WYMAN TOWNSHIP, Sunday at 8:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Carrabassett Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday, at 7:13 p.m., Kiara M. Stoddard, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, cocaine base, violating a condition of release and sale and use of drug paraphernalia, and Shawn T. Lord, 40, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, cocaine base, and sale and use of drug paraphernalia, by police responding to a report of suspicious activity on West River Road.
9:13 p.m., Pedro L. Lopez, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant by police responding to the report of a disturbance on Water Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 9:20 p.m., Steven Anthony Poirier, 52, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:55 a.m., Frank Mastera, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:54 p.m., Emilie Elaine Lafreniere, 29, of Exeter, New Hampshire, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:13 a.m., Joshua Gabriel Devito, 25, of Augusta, was summoned on charges of criminal threatening and violating a condition of release, by police responding to a report of a disturbance on Medical Center Parkway.
