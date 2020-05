IN ATHENS, Sunday at 4:47 p.m., a fire was reported on North Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:48 a.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.

9:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Littlefield Street.

10:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Denali Way.

11:13 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gannett Street.

11:43 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

12:33 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mill Street.

2:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

3:13 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

5:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Winthrop Street and Water Street.

10:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Patterson Street.

Monday at 12:05 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Street.

IN CARATUNK, Sunday at 8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 201.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 9:42 a.m., threatening was reported on Hill Road.

12:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Whitten Road.

12:14 p.m., threatening has was reported on Diamond Avenue.

1:02 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Dixon Road.

6:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hill Road.

IN DENNISTOWN PLANTATION, Sunday at 12:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Holeb Road.

IN EMBDEN, Sunday at 3:21 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Hertzberg Road.

3:29 p.m., a fire was reported on Dunbar Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 8:54 a.m., loud noise was reported on Newhall Street.

9:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Sites Stinson Drive.

9:23 p.m., loud noise was reported on Silver Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Chesterville Road.

3 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

3:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

Monday, no time given, suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

3:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Barlen Street.

IN HARMONY, Sunday, no time given, an all-terrain vehicle problem was reported on Wellington Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 7:07 p.m., a caller from Canaan Road reported hearing shots fired.

9:34 p.m., a caller from Vigue Road reported hearing shots fired.

10:49 p.m., a caller from Vigue Road reported hearing shots fired.

IN JACKMAN, Sunday at 2:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 10:34 a.m., vandalism was reported on Robbins Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 4:40 p.m., theft was reported on Academy Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 4:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wire Bridge Road.

Monday at 12:15 a.m., a shots were reportedly fired on Wire Bridge Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 12:57 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 8:07 a.m., an assault was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tempesta Way.

8:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Tempesta Way.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 7:09 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

8:04 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on High Street.

10:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 11:15 a.m., a vehicle crash was reported on Oxbow Road.

12:11 p.m., an assault was reported on Hubbard Road.

IN PARLIN POND TOWNSHIP, Sunday at 4:12 p.m., a water rescue was reported on West Lane.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 8:49 a.m., harassment was reported on F Street.

Also at 8:49 a.m., loud noise was reported on Industrial Park Street.

9:17 a.m., a theft was reported on Powers Road.

12:28 p.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on South Street.

1:20 p.m., loud noise was reported on A Street.

3:32 p.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on Interstate 95.

6:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 6:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pond Road.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 11:12 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Interstate 95 southbound.

Related Read more cop logs

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:42 p.m., fire was reported on Water Street.

2:02 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Water Street.

3:51 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

4:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:51 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

6:28 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Poplar Street.

10:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.

Monday at 7:54 a.m., a water-related complaint was received from West Front Street.

IN THE FORKS, Sunday at 10:05 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Lake Moxie Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Spruce Street.

12:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Armory Road.

12:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eight Rod Road.

2:27 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Winter Street.

3:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ticonic Street.

5:09 p.m., a caller from Silver Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

8:03 p.m., a caller from Brook Street reported someone was missing.

10:11 p.m., noise was reported on Crestwood Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 9:42 p.m., a caller from Cushman Road reported someone was missing.

11:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

Monday at 12:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chaplin Street.

12:36 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 6:43 p.m., threatening was reported near Cobbosseecontee Lake.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:49 a.m., Alexiee L. McPhee, 27, of Waldoboro, was arrested on a warrant on Winthrop Court.

Monday at 1:05 a.m., Shain A. Cloutier, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 4:29 p.m., Nicholas Robert Hanson, 35, of Troy, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release.

6:22 p.m., David Anthony Bowring, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants.

9:15 p.m., Misti April Diamond, 47, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

11:30 p.m., Nehemiah James Smith, 20, of Cleveland, New York, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration.

Monday at 12:43 a.m., Daniel M. Coulombe, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 2:35 p.m., William Cole, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorism.

SUMMONS

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 3:56 p.m., John P. Macfarlane, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Litchfield Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: