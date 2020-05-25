Sanford police say they have found a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday that injured a 12-year-old bicyclist.

The 12-year-old boy was struck near the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Mousam Street on Saturday and suffered serious injuries, but the driver of the vehicle that hit him left the scene, police said.

Police learned the vehicle was believed to be a Toyota Avalon, and asked the public via social media for help locating it. The boy was transported to a hospital and has since been released, police said.

On Monday, a tip led police to the Walmart parking lot in Biddeford, where they found a silver Toyota Avalon with front bumper damage that they believe was involved in the crash.

Two people were questioned at the scene, and the vehicle was impounded for further investigation and forensic testing. No one was arrested, Sanford police said.

