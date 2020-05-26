IN ALBION, Monday at 7:26 p.m., a well-being check was made on South Freedom Road.

IN ANSON, Monday at 4:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday, 2:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:37 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Lilac Lane.

5:44 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

6:12 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:55 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Jefferson Street.

9:30 a.m., a well-being check was made on New England Road.

10:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hellenic Way.

10:49 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Water Street.

11:38 a.m., lost property was returned on Union Street.

2:33 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gaywalk Street.

3:33 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.

3:37 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at South Belfast Avenue and Spring Road.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Noyes Court.

5:34 p.m., a well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.

6:34 p.m., indecency was reported on Bangor Street.

6:50 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Gannett Street.

7:29 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.

8:01 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:37 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on New England Road.

10:08 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Bangor Street.

Tuesday at 1:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

2:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 1:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 8:09 a.m., fraud was reported on Branch Mills Road.

Saturday at 12:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Vassalboro Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 3:40 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Canaan Road.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 6:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:47 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 10:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Maine Avenue.

Monday at 12:57 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Maine Avenue.

7:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennebec Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 3:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

3:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Barlen Street.

10:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

2:10 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on School Street.

5:55 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

IN FAYETTE, Friday at 12:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Cove Road.

Monday at 5:15 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Watson Heights Road.

2:38 p.m., harassment was made on Main Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 11:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vaughn Road.

2:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 11:38 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.

11:49 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Scribner Hill Road.

Monday at 1:58 p.m., theft was reported on Chapmans Drive.

7:13 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Western Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 1:54 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kimball Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 7:50 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Church Street.

3:48 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 10:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN READFIELD, Monday at 1:58 p.m., harassment was made on Butman Boulevard.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, May 18, at 11:20 a.m., fraud was reported at the police station on Gardiner Street.

6:18 p.m., child abuse was reported on Plummer Road.

7:43 p.m., a burglary was reported on Front Street.

Tuesday, May 19, at 8:50 a.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

Noon, a complaint about trespassing was made on Main Street.

4:36 p.m., theft was reported on Beech Street.

6:39 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Carding Machine Road.

Wednesday, May 20, at 9:39 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 10:54 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.

12:58 p.m., theft was reported on River Road.

2:33 p.m., fraud was reported on Mitchell Road.

4 p.m., an animal problem was reported at Brunswick and Mitchell roads.

4:21 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Sampson Street.

Friday at 12:53 p.m., fraud was reported on River Road.

4:27 p.m., a complaint about threatening was made on Front Street.

7:51 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Road.

Sunday at 11:59 a.m., property was recovered on Front Street.

Monday at 1:07 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made at Brunswick Road and Stillwater Lane.

1:45 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported at the boat launch on Richmond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

3:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Winter Street.

7:09 p.m., vandalism was reported on Lawton Street.

9:25 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Monday at 1:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Solon Road.

7:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Solon Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 8:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

11:44 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Oak Grove Road.

Saturday at 10:43 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Main Street.

11:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 1:08 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crowell Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Myrtle Street.

10:38 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

3:37 p.m., theft was reported on Sanger Avenue.

5:30 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Highwood Street.

5:43 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Spruce Street.

Tuesday, 12:21 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Ticonic Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 2:52 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported at Neck and West roads.

Saturday at 9:37 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pond Road.

11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Horseshoe Way.

7:02 p.m., a runaway was reported on Duck Cove Road.

10:17 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Valley Street.

Monday at 11:58 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on High Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 8:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINDSOR, Saturday at 9:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Caswell Road.

Sunday at 11:21 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Augusta Rockland Road.

Monday at 9:07 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Caswell Road.

10:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Caswell Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:59 p.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.

6:09 p.m., threatening was reported on North Pond Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 9:22 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hazard Lane.

11:48 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pondview Road.

 

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:24 a.m., Dylan John Tedford, 27, of Edgecomb, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a motor vehicle stop on Bangor Street.

Monday at 2:37 p.m., Kellie J. Koniak, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and use of drug paraphernalia following a report of criminal trespass on Civic Center Drive.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 8:48 p.m., Ryan Cook, 32, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, and Ashley Elizabeth Brochu, 28, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation hold following a report of a domestic dispute on Brookside Park Road.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 6:37 p.m., Sophie Lynne Berger, 32, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle accident with personal injury on South Belfast Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:16 a.m., Jonathan Theodore McCaslin, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection from abuse order.

 

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 4:57 p.m., Kylie Iris Gerow, 22, of Clinton, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a motor vehicle stop at Sewall Street and Western Avenue.

7:33 p.m., David L. Dulac, 33, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop at Northern Avenue and Rancourt Street.

10:53 p.m., Jennifer A. Rheiner, 44, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following a report of a general disturbance on Bangor Street.

IN READFIELD, Friday at 9:35 p.m., Carter Violette, 18, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a charge of being a minor transporting liquor following a motor vehicle stop on Route 41.

IN RICHMOND, Wednesday, May 20, at 8:14 a.m., Galen Babbidge, 58, of Wiscasset, was issued a summons on a charge of violating an order of protection on Langdon Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:02 p.m., Rahmel Da Williams, 27, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

