Readiness Associates, a disaster-preparedness consulting firm based in Portland, announced Monday that it is acquiring business continuity firm Continuity Dynamics Inc. of Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Readiness Associates has eight employees, and Continuity Dynamics has three employees, the companies said.

Readiness Associates said in April that it has partnered with a California events supplier to offer “quick-build” shelters for health care facilities coping with the surge in COVID-19 cases. The company focuses on ensuring its client organizations, including health care providers, comply with federal regulations while preparing for and responding to emergencies.

Founded in 2006, Continuity Dynamics focuses on business continuity, disaster recovery, supply chain management, cybersecurity, risk, compliance and governance in the public-private sector and small- to medium-size business markets, according to a news release. The company also has provided pandemic planning internationally in the Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong and other countries, it said.

“Continuity Dynamics has been a longtime collaborator of ours and shares the same philosophy of excellence in customer service in this critical business sector,” said Michael Boardman, founder and CEO of Readiness Associates, in the release. “Their team of experienced risk-management specialists and suite of enterprise and (small- to medium-size business) solutions fit perfectly into the Readiness Associates domain.”

