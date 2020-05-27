IN ALBION, Tuesday at 8:38 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Sylvester Lane.
IN ANSON, Tuesday at 12:24 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Ward Street.
8:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Four Mile Square Road.
Wednesday, 7:43 a.m., trespassing was reported on River Road.
IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 1:24 p.m., threatening was reported on North Road.
8:25 p.m., threatening was reported on North Road.
9:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Corson Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., a well-being check was made on Village Circle.
9:07 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Bangor Street.
9:32 a.m., fraud was reported on Hayden Road.
10:01 a.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.
10:18 a.m., fraud was reported on Granite Street.
10:46 a.m., a pedestrian check was reported on Quimby Street.
10:51 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
12:23 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.
12:24 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Crossing Way.
12:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Marlboro Avenue.
12:45 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Columbia Street.
2:51 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.
2:59 p.m., indecency was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:03 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Stanley Street.
3:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
7:23 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
7:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:33 p.m., fraud was reported on Union Street.
9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
10:55 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Bangor Street.
10:59 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Hope Way.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Tuesday at 12:40 p.m., theft was reported on Leavitt Road.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 5:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Matthew Drive.
7:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Pease Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 5:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bush Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 8:58 p.m., theft was reported on Osborne Street.
IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 5:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Blaine Road.
IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 9:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gile Road.
8:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Gile Road.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 7:37 p.m., a well-being check was made on Highland Avenue.
10:34 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Riverside Drive.
Friday at 4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dresden Avenue.
6:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Adams Street.
8:36 p.m., a simple assault was reported on River Avenue.
Saturday at 10:37 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Winter Street.
2:45 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chestnut Street.
5:48 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Middle Street.
6:14 p.m., theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
7:09 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Cannard Street.
7:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Marston Road.
7:58 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Central Street.
10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the dog park on Water Street.
Sunday at 3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
6:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.
8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the waterfront.
Monday at 8:23 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Winter Street.
10:48 p.m., a well-being check was made on Freemont Street.
11:11 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
Tuesday at 1:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on the waterfront.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:51 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 5:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 4:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Prescott Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 4:40 p.m., a well-being check was made on Colby Drive.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 6:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
6:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stickney Hill Road.
7:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 12:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Colonial Lane.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.
1:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Alpine Street.
10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Avenue.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 1:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Warren Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
6:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Morrill Street.
7:19 p.m., trespassing was reported on Greeley Street.
7:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Bates Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 10:22 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Water Street.
10:23 a.m., mischief was reported on Madison Avenue.
11:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
1:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.
8:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Turner Avenue.
8:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 3:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windswept Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
10:17 a.m., harassment was reported on Crommett Street.
10:42 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Louise Avenue.
12:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Place.
12:38 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Ridge Road.
12:53 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Sherwin Street.
1:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.
2:45 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Front Place.
3:27 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Lincoln Street.
6:01 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
6:11 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
6:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
6:44 p.m., a fight call was reported on Silver Place.
8:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Place.
9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgemont Avenue.
10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:28 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Dalton Drive.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 10:43 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday, 9:55 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Walker Hill Road.
IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 1:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:47 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Halifax Street.
11:29 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Albion Road.
3:20 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Simpson Avenue.
4:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Bay Street.
8:38 p.m., assault was reported on Cushman Road.
9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
Wednesday, 1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.
2:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 2:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 202.
4:06 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Stanley Road.
2:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Center Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:27 p.m., Raymond W. Eugley, 35, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic complaint on Cony Street.
9:47 p.m., Nikole Kay Powell, 31, of Belfast, was arrested on a warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.
Wednesday at 1 a.m., Susan M. Walker, 58, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following the report of a general disturbance on Gage Street.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 6:34 p.m., Alexander K. Nagy, 44, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a domestic dispute on Beech Street.
Sunday at 4:52 p.m., Matthieu Joseph Aubuchon, 30, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief following a report of suspicious activity on Winter Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:14 p.m., Mark D. Albee, 61, of The Forks Plantation, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
6:46 p.m., Jack A. Turner, 49, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
9:48 p.m., Raymond A. Getchell, 63, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
11:04 p.m., Jason M. Wright, 44, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with two priors.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:06 p.m., Joshua M. Thomas, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:40 a.m., a 17-year-old male of New York City was issued a summons on a charge of trafficking in prison contraband at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 4:04 p.m., Michael J. Carroll, 30, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop at Pushard Lane and Brunswick Terrace.
Tuesday at 2:31 a.m., Debra A. Mansir, 43, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle following a motor vehicle stop on Maine Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 6:47 p.m., Christina Tiffany Epley, 33, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child following a well-being check on Winthrop Street.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Augusta City Center to reopen to public June 1
-
Local & State
Many summer camps in Waterville area to open this summer
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins terrific regular season blunted by 24-team postseason
-
Local & State
Waterville’s Bill Mitchell gets national magazine award
-
Local & State
Lawmakers to get update on pandemic’s impact from state finance commissioner