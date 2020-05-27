IN ALBION, Tuesday at 8:38 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Sylvester Lane.

IN ANSON, Tuesday at 12:24 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Ward Street.

8:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Four Mile Square Road.

Wednesday, 7:43 a.m., trespassing was reported on River Road.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 1:24 p.m., threatening was reported on North Road.

8:25 p.m., threatening was reported on North Road.

9:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Corson Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., a well-being check was made on Village Circle.

9:07 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Bangor Street.

9:32 a.m., fraud was reported on Hayden Road.

10:01 a.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.

10:18 a.m., fraud was reported on Granite Street.

10:46 a.m., a pedestrian check was reported on Quimby Street.

10:51 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

12:23 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.

12:24 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Crossing Way.

12:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Marlboro Avenue.

12:45 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Columbia Street.

2:51 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.

2:59 p.m., indecency was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:03 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Stanley Street.

3:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

7:23 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

7:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:33 p.m., fraud was reported on Union Street.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

10:55 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Bangor Street.

10:59 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Hope Way.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Tuesday at 12:40 p.m., theft was reported on Leavitt Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 5:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Matthew Drive.

7:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Pease Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 5:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bush Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 8:58 p.m., theft was reported on Osborne Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 5:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Blaine Road.

IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 9:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gile Road.

8:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Gile Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 7:37 p.m., a well-being check was made on Highland Avenue.

10:34 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Riverside Drive.

Friday at 4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dresden Avenue.

6:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Adams Street.

8:36 p.m., a simple assault was reported on River Avenue.

Saturday at 10:37 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Winter Street.

2:45 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chestnut Street.

5:48 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Middle Street.

6:14 p.m., theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

7:09 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Cannard Street.

7:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Marston Road.

7:58 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Central Street.

10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the dog park on Water Street.

Sunday at 3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

6:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the waterfront.

Monday at 8:23 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Winter Street.

10:48 p.m., a well-being check was made on Freemont Street.

11:11 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 1:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on the waterfront.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:51 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 5:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 4:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Prescott Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 4:40 p.m., a well-being check was made on Colby Drive.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 6:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

6:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stickney Hill Road.

7:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 12:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Colonial Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

1:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Alpine Street.

10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 1:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

6:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Morrill Street.

7:19 p.m., trespassing was reported on Greeley Street.

7:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Bates Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 10:22 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Water Street.

10:23 a.m., mischief was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

1:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.

8:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Turner Avenue.

8:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 3:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windswept Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

10:17 a.m., harassment was reported on Crommett Street.

10:42 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Louise Avenue.

12:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Place.

12:38 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Ridge Road.

12:53 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Sherwin Street.

1:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.

2:45 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Front Place.

3:27 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Lincoln Street.

6:01 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:11 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

6:44 p.m., a fight call was reported on Silver Place.

8:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Place.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:28 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Dalton Drive.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 10:43 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday, 9:55 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 1:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:47 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Halifax Street.

11:29 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Albion Road.

3:20 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Simpson Avenue.

4:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Bay Street.

8:38 p.m., assault was reported on Cushman Road.

9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

Wednesday, 1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.

2:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 2:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 202.

4:06 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Stanley Road.

2:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Center Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:27 p.m., Raymond W. Eugley, 35, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic complaint on Cony Street.

9:47 p.m., Nikole Kay Powell, 31, of Belfast, was arrested on a warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

Wednesday at 1 a.m., Susan M. Walker, 58, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following the report of a general disturbance on Gage Street.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 6:34 p.m., Alexander K. Nagy, 44, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a domestic dispute on Beech Street.

Sunday at 4:52 p.m., Matthieu Joseph Aubuchon, 30, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief following a report of suspicious activity on Winter Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:14 p.m., Mark D. Albee, 61, of The Forks Plantation, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6:46 p.m., Jack A. Turner, 49, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9:48 p.m., Raymond A. Getchell, 63, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11:04 p.m., Jason M. Wright, 44, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with two priors.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:06 p.m., Joshua M. Thomas, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:40 a.m., a 17-year-old male of New York City was issued a summons on a charge of trafficking in prison contraband at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 4:04 p.m., Michael J. Carroll, 30, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop at Pushard Lane and Brunswick Terrace.

Tuesday at 2:31 a.m., Debra A. Mansir, 43, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle following a motor vehicle stop on Maine Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 6:47 p.m., Christina Tiffany Epley, 33, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child following a well-being check on Winthrop Street.

