IN ANSON, Wednesday at 6:54 p.m., fraud was reported on Miller Road.

IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 11:11 a.m., a scam complaint was investigated on Stickney Hill Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:12 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bond Street.

11:07 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Boothby Street.

11:34 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Washington Street.

11:39 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on King Street.

11:48 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Blair Road.

12:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sparrow Drive.

12:27 p.m., theft was reported on Village Circle.

12:30 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Stanley Street.

1:55 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Blair Road.

3:01 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

3:42 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Northern Avenue.

4:35 p.m., lost property was reported on Water Street.

5:08 p.m., needles were recovered on Kelton Road.

6:41 p.m., missing persons were reported on Leighton Road.

6:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:45 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

6:55 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

6:56 p.m., property was recovered at Capital Park.

9:11 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sewall Street.

10:14 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

Thursday at 1:33 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Lilac Lane.

5:13 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 2:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lawrence Drive.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Wednesday at 5:47 p.m., threatening was reported on the Adams Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 2:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake Front Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pirate Lane.

11:09 a.m., larceny by forgery or fraud was reported on Wood Street.

10:47 p.m., an arrest was made during a motor vehicle stop on Island Park.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 9:25 a.m., fraud was reported on Carriage Trail Drive.

12:01 p.m., fraud was reported on Stuart Lane.

9:38 p.m., burglary was reported on First Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:07 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Wilton Road.

12:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

12:52 p.m., theft by fraud was reported on the Porter Hill Road.

4:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported at the river behind the soccer field.

10:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Wilton and Fyfe roads.

11:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

Thursday at 12:58 a.m., burglary was reported on Morrison Hill Road.

7:21 a.m., a missing person was reported on Sunset Avenue.

8:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 2:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 9:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Intervale Road.

10:13 a.m., theft by fraud was reported on Meadow Crossing Lane.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 1:22 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Spruce Street.

IN MERCER, Wednesday at 10:07 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 8:38 a.m., fraud was reported on Carter Drive.

1:28 p.m., fraud was reported on Whispering Pines Lane.

4:01 p.m., fraud was reported on Prescott Hill Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Thursday at 1:05 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on High Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:51 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Town farm Road.

9:13 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on County Road.

9:14 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on County Road.

11:14 a.m., fraud by forgery was reported on Oxen Drive and transferred to another agency.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 10:01 a.m., larceny by forgery or fraud was reported on Square Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 10:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

11:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 9:10 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Old Railroad Drive.

IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 8:29 a.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 11:09 a.m., larceny by forgery or fraud was reported on Madison Avenue.

12:32 p.m., theft was reported on Mitchell Street.

1:13 p.m., larceny by forgery or fraud was reported on Waterville Road.

3:27 p.m., an assault was reported on Bigelow Hill Road that resulted in an arrest.

3:56 p.m., larceny by forgery or fraud was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Wednesday at 9:03 a.m., a past burglary on Somerset Lane was investigated.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 3:19 p.m., fraud was reported on Lacroix Lane.

4:47 p.m., a missing person was reported on Hussey Hill Road.

5:24 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Preble Hill.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:31 a.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

8:36 a.m., criminal mischeif was reported on West Street.

10:01 a.m., assault was reported on Silver Street.

11:47 a.m., burglary was reported on Silver Street.

12:05 a.m., fraud by forgery was reported on Kimball Street.

1:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Central Avenue.

2:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Queens Way and peace was restored.

2:54 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

3:02 p.m., an assault was investigated on Terry Street.

5:11 p.m., fraud by forgery was reported on Highland Avenue.

5:24 p.m., fraud by forgery was investigated on Spruce Street.

6:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Begin Street.

7:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West River Road.

9:44 p.m., fraud by forgery reported on Temple Street.

10:58 p.m., suspicious activity reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Thursday at 1:14 a.m., a fight call on Water Street was investigated.

2:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:50 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Place.

IN WELD, Wednesday at 11:26 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Mill Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 9:55 a.m., theft through fraud was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 4:50 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Shuman Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 9:21 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Joe Avenue.

9:35 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on North Pond Road.

11:26 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Heywood Street.

12:12 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Bassett Road.

4:28 p.m., fraud or forgery was investigated on Eames Road.

8:50 p.m., a missing person was reported on Cushman Road.

11:09 p.m., suspicious activity reported on North Pond Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 7:35 a.m., fraud was reported on Hillside Avenue.

12:08 p.m., fraud was reported on Mt. Pisgah Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:52 p.m., Richard M. Sather Jr., 40, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop, on Orchard Street.

8:48 p.m., Jeana M. Fontaine, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of oxycodone with priors, unlawful possession of cocaine base with priors, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic apparatuses and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a report of suspicious activity, on Water Street.

10:28 p.m., Melissa Marie Wilson, 40, of Gardiner, was arrested on two warrants following a motor vehicle stop, on Bangor Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 3:04 p.m., Robert William Studley, 48, of Palermo, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after a habitual offender revocation following a motor vehicle stop, on Western Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:56 p.m., Zachary T. Milliken, 37, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant for operating after habitual offender revocation.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:35 p.m., Donovan B. Mitchell, 23, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and operating under the influence with one prior during a motor vehicle stop, on West River Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:07 p.m., Danielle K. Brann, 26, of Windsor, and Jesse William Knox, 30, of Windsor, were each issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception following a report of shoplifting, on Civic Center Drive.

8:48 p.m., Richard P. Cotter, 53, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of unsworn falsification during a follow-up investigation.

8:48 p.m., Ashley H. Gavett, 24, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a report of suspicious activity, on Water Street.

10:28 p.m., Dustin Wilson, 19, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop, on Bangor Street.

