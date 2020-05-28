Gorham police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a full-sized pickup truck that damaged the granite sign that marks the entrance to Shaw Park.
Police are looking for a blue or gray truck that fled the scene after ramming the large, granite sign Thursday around 10:40 a.m., Deputy Chief Michael Nault said in a news release. The truck likely sustained some type of rear-end damage, Nault said. Police are characterizing the incident as an act of aggravated criminal mischief.
Shaw Park, which is located on Partridge Lane off Route 237, opened in the summer of 2006 and is used for walking, horseback riding, mountain biking and cross-country skiing.
Anyone with information regarding the vandalism or the truck’s operator is asked to contact Gorham Officer Dean Hannon at 207-222-1680.
