Majority leaders in the Maine Legislature said Thursday they would call several key committees back to work in the days ahead, as state lawmakers look to aid in the state’s response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, said five committees, including those with oversight for state finances, public education, agriculture and forestry, health and human services and labor and housing would hold briefings over the next four weeks, starting Friday.

“Committees initially will focus on unemployment issues, the unique challenges faced by agriculture and small businesses, the reopening of Maine’s economy, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, and the impact on medical facilities, including the outsized impact on long-term care facilities,” said Jackson and Gideon in a written statement.

The announcement came just a day after Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced she was slowing a reopening for businesses, specifically in-house dining, for restaurants in Androscoggin, Cumberland and York counties, where community spread of the virus has been prevalent. That change drew fire from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in those counties, who criticized Mills for not providing more advanced notice of the change.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby, a Lewiston Democrat, said Mills did not consult lawmakers on the change and that the late notice — five days — was “unacceptable.”

“Restaurants here in Lewiston were diligently preparing to open in just a few days under the guidance they had,” Libby wrote. “They were ordering food for delivery. They were training staff on new physical distancing requirements. They were getting ready to operate safely, then they had the rug pulled out from under them.”

Only one other committee of the Legislature has met since the state began strict physical distancing guidelines. Earlier this month the Labor and Housing Committee gathered for a briefing by Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman on delays and other problems unemployed workers have been facing as they try to sign up for unemployment insurance benefits.

While Democrats have been careful not to criticize Mills publicly as she works to guide the state through an historic and global public health crisis, Republicans have been less constrained in their complaints, especially about her schedule for allowing small businesses to begin operations again.

Republicans have made regular complaints about Mills’ reopening plan and have also criticized the governor for not consulting them as she developed the state’s response the pandemic.

Spokesmen for Republican minority caucus leaders did not respond to a reporter’s questions about the newly announced meetings Thursday.

The Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee will be the first committee to meet, starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

That will be followed by two committee meetings each of the next two weeks, with the Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs convening the following week, although specific dates and times for those meetings have not yet been scheduled.

The committees, which include 13 lawmakers each, intend to follow the best social distancing practices for public health but will meet in a way that will be accessible to both the press and the public, Gideon and Jackson said.

“As legislators, our job is to represent the perspectives, experiences and concerns of our constituents. These committee meetings mark the next logical step. I look forward to working with my colleagues, the administration and experts to get things done,” Jackson said.

In an effort to not contribute to the spread of the illness, the 186-member Legislature adjourned in early March as the virus accelerated in the U.S. and the first infections began to appear in Maine.

Since then, the state has largely been governed by executive orders issued by Gov. Janet Mills, using broad executive powers granted by the Legislature in an emergency budget bill before it adjourned.

But as social distancing guidelines in Maine begin to ease — groups of up to 50 people, increased from groups of 10 will be allowed to gather starting Monday— lawmakers are eager to get back to their work.

Gideon said lawmakers had already been hard at work in their own communities listening to constituents while working to solve problems presented by the virus and those associated with the constraints placed on commerce and society aimed at slowing the spread of infection.

“Moving forward, our legislative committees will resume meeting to ensure we have the tools necessary to both secure and support our recovery across all sectors,” Gideon said. “We know Mainers are facing untold economic hardship, and we can only face this historic challenge by working together.”

