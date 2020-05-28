Rescue crews respond to a crash in Limington Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of York County Sheriff’s Office

A Limerick woman died Wednesday night in a crash police say may have been caused by driver fatigue.

Christine LePage, 40, was killed in the crash near 166 Doles Ridge Road in Limington at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of the crash appears to be driver fatigue, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

A witnessed called police to report that a Ford Escape had left the road, struck a large tree, rolled down an embankment and landed on its roof.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is assisting York County officials with a reconstruction of the crash.

