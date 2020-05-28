Widespread fraud against Maine’s unemployment system could be responsible for a surge in new jobless benefit claims last week, which hit a record high of 37,000, according to the state Department of Labor.

About 24,500 individuals filed claims for unemployment benefits, a “sharp and suspicious increase from recent trends” the department said in a news release Thursday morning. The other 12,500 claims were duplicates, a product of overlap between two distinct state and federal jobless benefits programs.

Prior to last week, the single highest week for new jobless claims was the week ending April 4, in which about 31,000 new claims were filed in Maine.

“We believe these higher numbers (last week) are evidence of the organized crime of unemployment impostor fraud, which many states are experiencing,” Maine Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said in a statement.

To date, the department has found and canceled about 2,200 bogus claims filed using Mainers’ stolen personal identification. It is investigating another 1,000 reports of potential fraud.

Unemployment insurance agencies across the country are dealing with a wave of fraudulent benefits claims that could bilk state trust funds out of millions of dollars. The amount that could have been stolen in Maine is still under investigation and is not available, the department said.

Nationally, about 2.1 million new jobless claims were filed last week, bringing the total to nearly 41 million since the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States.

