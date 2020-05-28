The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce invites the public to submit photos of the Rangeley region to be considered for inclusion in The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce 2021 calendar.
The chamber seeks photos that represent the best of the Rangeley region throughout the four seasons. All photos should be emailed to [email protected] no later than Tuesday, June 16.
For more information, visit the chamber’s Facebook page.
