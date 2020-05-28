At Thursday evening’s school board meeting, which was held via Zoom, Skowhegan Area High School Principal Bruce Mochamer confirmed that graduation will be scheduled for June 20 at the high school.

At the previous board meeting, Mochamer said that looking at Maine Center for Disease Control guidelines, the ceremony would be held in August.

“Over the last month, the CDC started opening up more, so I got back with the class advisors and class officers and we had a discussion to consider moving up the date,” Mochamer said. “Most schools in the area are staying close to their original date.”

The decision was made, Mochamer said, to host graduation on Saturday, June 20. The senior class, comprised of 160 students from Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan, will be brought into the gymnasium in groups of six beginning at 9 a.m. Students can choose their group of six. Each student is allowed to bring in six family members, which has been the allotted number in previous years.

“This opportunity is designed to bring kids back into the high school, to go back into their gym and walk across the stage,” Mochamer said. “Our community is rich in (school) pride … We are really looking at keeping CDC guidelines and distancing, and trying to make it good for students and their families.”

The event will be livestreamed during the day, and graduating students will have a chance to turn their tassels and have their photo taken.

Graduating students and their families will enter the facility through the lobby entrance and exit through the gymnasium, to allow for proper social distancing.

“We know our seniors are being cheated in some aspect,” Mochamer added. “We are trying to make sure we can come back to rituals and the pride of Skowhegan.”

The decision was made, Mochamer said, after looking at what several other local schools are doing. Each group of six graduates will have about 15 minutes in the gymnasium before they are ushered out.

Board member Jennifer Poirier questioned this rationale, suggesting more to be done for the seniors.

“A lot of parents want to do more,” Poirier said at the meeting. “I would suggest we add more to this, the seniors have lost so much already. We need to establish something that can get them together, maybe at the Fairgrounds so they can get together one last time.”

Poirier asked for this option to be considered, citing many local businesses and community members that would be happy to help make it happen.

“We have a great community that would be more than willing to help us put something on,” Poirier said. “We can get together and do more for our kids.”

Chairperson Lynda Quinn acknowledged Poirier’s idea, but is hesitant to move forward as CDC guidelines do not suggest large gatherings.

“There is not a lot of flexibility here,” Quinn said. “I can’t imagine where we would go from there. It’s heartbreaking, but it is what it is. We have to put a positive spin on this.”

