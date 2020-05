IN ALBION, Thursday at 7:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Benton Road.

IN ANSON, Thursday at 6:13 a.m., trespassing was reported on Burns Road.

7:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campground Road.

8:56 a.m., a shots fired complaint was investigated on Burns Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:11 a.m., a well-being check was made at Sewall and Lincoln streets.

9:31 a.m., a homeless check was made on Riverside Drive.

10:54 a.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

11:18 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

1:48 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Pet Haven Lane.

2:06 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Water Street.

2:07 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gannett Street.

2:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

2:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

2:58 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Calumet Bridge.

3:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

3:22 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Dam Pond Road.

4:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

6:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

6:53 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported at Water and Bridge streets.

8:14 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:58 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.

9:40 p.m., property was recovered on North Street.

9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

10:51 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

11 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Middle Street.

11:35 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

Friday at 12:30 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Davenport Street.

12:43 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Ridge Road.

2:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Fowler Street.

2:53 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

IN BENTON, Friday at 2:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Benton Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 6:30 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Boynton Avenue.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 9:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 1:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

3:03 p.m., fraud was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 12:06 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:18 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Ridge Road.

5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Green Road.

6:22 p.m., fraud was reported on Kelley Street.

7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 2:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Russell Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:58 a.m., burglary was reported on Morrison Hill Road.

7:21 a.m., a person was reported missing on Sunset Avenue.

8:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:15 p.m., burglary was reported on High Street.

8:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Walmart Drive.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:03 a.m., a well-being check was made on Winter Street.

11:23 a.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

11:32 a.m., fraud was reported on Central Street.

3:36 p.m., fraud was reported on Gary Street.

3:43 p.m., lost property was recovered on Church Street.

4:57 p.m., fraud was reported on Church Street.

Thursday at 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on the waterfront.

12:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

11:51 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Spring Street.

12:51 p.m., fraud was reported on Elm Street.

2:18 p.m., an animal complaint was made at Iron Hill Mine mobile home park.

8:36 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winter Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Thursday at 9:05 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on West Mills Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 9:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Intervale Road.

10:13 a.m., theft by fraud was reported on Meadow Crossing Lane.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 2:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.

Friday at 7:45 a.m., theft by fraud was reported on Elvins Way.

IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nottingham Lane.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 2:55 p.m., an arrest was made on East Madison Road.

5:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Avenue.

8:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street and an arrest was made.

10:11 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 3:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Ridge Road.

10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blaisdell Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Thursday at 1:05 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on High Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, 10:21 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Maple Street.

4:19 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Merry Farm Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 11:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.

8:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Messalonskee Stream Trail.

8:57 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

11:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 4:51 a.m., threatening was reported on Karen Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Thursday at 1:57 p.m., a fire with tree or lines down was reported on Toothaker Pond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 12:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:00 a.m., theft was reported on A Street.

8:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waverly Street.

10:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 9:10 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Old Railroad Drive.

Related Read more cop logs

IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Thursday at 7:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Shore Drive.

IN READFIELD, Thursday at 3:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Butman Boulevard.

IN RIPLEY, Thursday at 12:49 p.m., fire with wires down was reported on Water Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:13 a.m., a violation of bail or protective order was reported.

10:40 a.m., larceny by forgery or fraud was investigated on Stevens Road.

12:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.

7:24 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Dartmouth Street.

9:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

11:14 p.m., an at large person or item was reported on Waterville Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 11:10 a.m., fire with wires down was reported on Ripley Road.

IN STARKS, Thursday at 1:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Grant Road.

IN UNIVERSITY OF MAINE FARMINGTON, Thursday at 8:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Front Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 6:30 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:38 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

1:38 p.m., fraud was reported on Martin Avenue.

1:45 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on High Street.

3:02 p.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.

4:13 p.m., fraud was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

4:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ticonic Street.

4:30 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

6:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

7:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Victoria Drive.

7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

7:51 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.

8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Yeaton Street.

9:16 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 12:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

12:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:31 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hazelwood Avenue.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 10:32 a.m., theft by fraud was reported on High Street.

12:58 p.m., theft by fraud was reported on Applegate Lane.

1:04 p.m., theft by fraud was reported on Temple Road.

2:44 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

4:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 12:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Legion Park Road.

2:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on South Belfast Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:10 a.m., theft was reported on Mar-Val Terrace.

3:20 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on China Road.

8:39 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 9:25 p.m., fireworks were reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

Thursday at 2:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 133.

11:12 a.m., fraud was reported on Memorial Drive.

3:02 p.m., fraud was reported on Winthrop Center Drive.

3:10 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Town Hall Lane.

ARREST

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:23 p.m., John Ellison Rink, 37, of Union Street, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, refusing to submit to arrest and a probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:45 a.m., Robert J. Bresten, 58, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespass following a report of criminal trespass on Civic Center Drive.

IN FAYETTE, Thursday at 11:22 a.m., Jane E. Flannery-Hall, 62, of Fayette, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 following a report of theft on Sandy River Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 7:23 p.m., Joshua James Wilson, 28, of Manchester, following a motor vehicle stop on Town House Road, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked and speeding more than 30 miles per hour more than the limit. In the same incident, Crystal Gale McKenna, 28, of Manchester, was issued a summons on a charge of permitting an unlawful use.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6:08 p.m., Misty Lynn Maroney, 37, of Dunbar Road, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a motor vehicle stop on Dunbar Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: