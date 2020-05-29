Editor’s note: This is the second story in our new series “Everyday Athletes,” in which we talk with people who are out and about enjoying some outdoor recreation. Sports is all around us and we’re on the lookout. If you know someone who would make a great “Everyday Athlete” please contact sports editor Bill Stewart at [email protected]

MADISON — Jeff Ireland never stops teaching.

The 47-year-old Wayne resident is a fifth-grade teacher at the Carrie Ricker School in Litchfield, but even when he’s away from the classroom — a virtual room these days — Ireland continues instructing as a registered Maine fly fishing guide. He’s often out on the rivers, either enjoying the sport for himself in his free time, or passing his passion on to others looking to improve their own abilities.

On Wednesday, in Madison near the shores of the Kennebec River, he took some time to answer a few questions.

Q: How often do you get to fly fish?

A: “As often as I can humanly muster. This time of year, especially, is prime time, so if I’m on the water three or four days a week, that’s pretty good. A lot of it’s guiding, but it’s also important to be out on the water, being familiar. Even if you’re not guiding, you need to know what’s going on in the water before you get there with a client. So getting out there tonight is a perfect opportunity to get out and see what are the bugs doing, what’s hatching, what are the water flows like, what are the water temperatures like.”

Q: How did you get into fly fishing?

A: “My uncle was really, really into fly fishing, so he introduced me to it. But learning to fly fish as a kid isn’t always easy, so soccer was my main focus all the way through college, and then after that I kind of found my fly rod and said ‘Hmm.’ We were having kids and starting a family, so I was interested in taking my kids out and doing that kind of stuff. So I got back into that I guess 15 years ago, maybe, or so.”

Q: What’s something people don’t know about the sport?

A: “I think people think it’s more complicated than it really is. It’s really easy to make it more difficult than it needs to be. Simplicity is the best. Not overthinking it. Slowing down, taking your time. People hem and haw over which fly to use. I get that question all the time. ‘What fly do I use? How do I know which fly to use?’ And I tell them ‘Don’t focus on which fly to use. Focus on how to present that fly properly.’ “

Q: Have you been able to fish more, less, or the same compared to previous years?

A: “Personally, more. Because things are slower a little bit with the guiding, I’m able to get out and explore a little bit more on my own. But again, June is such a prime time, and things will start to pick up a little bit more.”

Q: What draws you to the sport?

A: “When I was a kid, I was always the one jumping in the stream. I love moving water, the sound of moving water. I’ve always loved that, I love to go build dams and find crayfish and all that kind of stuff. And I love fishing. Finding those two kind of connected with streams and fishing … it kind of just all came together. I was like ‘Oh, wait a second. I can be in a stream, I can fish, I can look at bugs and do all this other stuff.’ “

Related Headlines Everyday Athlete: Mountain biker David Costa just enjoying the ride

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: