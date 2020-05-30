Attorney Andrew Zulieve has been appointed to the Maine State Bar Association, Board of Governors as leader of the Intellectual Property Section for 2020, according to a news release from Sarah C. Mitchell, president of Skelton Taintor & Abbott in Auburn.

Zulieve’s practice at Skelton Taintor & Abbott covers all non-patent areas of intellectual property law, trademarks and brand protection, copyrights, design rights, trade secrets, licensing, rights of publicity, domain name and social media disputes, unfair competition, business law, and litigation in all courts. Zulieve has significant experience advising companies on how best to acquire, develop and use intellectual property to maximize revenue and business leverage.

His legal career began as a law clerk for the global D.C.-based intellectual property firm, Finnegan Henderson. He was also an examining attorney for the U.S. Trademark Office and has worked for several Maine law firms. In 2011, Zulieve opened his own law practice in Waldoboro, where he served clients in Maine, nationally and internationally, until 2019 when he joined Skelton Taintor & Abbott.

He served as president of the Lincoln County Bar Association 2011-2019. He also volunteers his time with Lawyers for the Arts and Lawyers for the Elderly. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and Juris Doctorate from The Antioch Law School in Washington, D.C.

Nicole Evans joins Red Cross as executive director of Central and Mid Coast Maine

Nicole Evans has joined the American Red Cross of Northern New England as executive director of the Central and Mid Coast Maine Chapter, according to a news release from Ann Kim, chief communications officer of the American Red Cross, Northern New England Region.

Evans brings more than 20 years of experience in community impact, development and communications to the role. As the chapter’s executive director, she represents the Red Cross in the community, building partnerships and capacity with the chapter board and other volunteer leaders to help the Red Cross fulfill its mission.

“I am honored to be working alongside American Red Cross volunteers, donors and partners,” Evans said. “Their dedication and generosity are inspiring. We are united together not just in the face of emergencies and disasters, but in helping our neighbors every day.”

Evans most recently served the Mid Coast region as director of development for Midcoast Humane. She has also held leadership positions at United Way of Greater Portland and Educate Maine. Along with her nonprofit experience, Evans has provided consulting and communications support for small and large businesses throughout the country.

The Central and Mid Coast Maine Chapter serves Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford and Sagadahoc counties as well as Brunswick and Harpswell. The chapter has offices in Lewiston and Topsham.

Compiled from submitted news releases. For more business briefs, visit CentralMaine.com.

