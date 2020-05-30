IN ANSON, Friday at 9:45 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Preble Avenue.

10:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Embden Pond Road.

10:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:02 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Water Street.

8:10 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Crossing Way.

8:38 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Lincoln Street.

8:50 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Pearl Street.

12:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clark Street.

1:30 p.m., fraud was reported Cony Street.

1:33 p.m, a dog at large was reported on East Chestnut Street.

2:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

2:54 p.m., a dog at large was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

3:21 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Western Avenue.

3:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bridge Street.

3:50 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Cony Street.

4:33 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Water and Bridge streets.

4:57 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Bridge Street.

5:16 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Cony Street.

6:09 p.m., assault was reported on Patterson Street.

6:11 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

6:54 p.m., recovered property was reported on North Street.

7:02 p.m., prostitution was reported on State Street.

8:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Street.

8:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor Street.

9:16 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.

Saturday at 12:52 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cedar Street.

12:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Mayflower Road and Mayfair Street.

1:09 a.m., theft was reported on North Street.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wings Mill Road.

IN BENTON, Friday at 8:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

8:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 1:30 p.m., theft was reported on Mud Run.

10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CHINA, Friday at 6:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Causeway Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 4:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

11:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Osborne Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 8:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Front Street at the University of Maine.

1:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Walmart Drive.

6:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Perham Street.

8:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

9:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Lane.

10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street at the University of Maine.

IN MERCER, Friday at 12:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 10:41 a.m., fraud was reported at Oak Hill Acres.

2:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sanborn Road

4:34 p.m., fraud was reported on Pine Drive.

7:45 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Annabessacook Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Church Street.

7:03 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Webb Road.

10:43 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on High Street.

IN ROME, Saturday at 4:06 a.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Rome Road.

8:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Starbird Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:48 a.m., threatening was reported on Rosies Court.

3:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

3:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Dyer Street.

Saturday, 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

1:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 1:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:30 a.m., a missing person was reported on College Avenue.

7:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

10:29 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Silver Street.

11:05 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Summer Street.

11:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

1:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Butler Court.

1:22 p.m., robbery was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:16 p.m., assault was reported on North Street.

4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:32 p.m., theft was reported on Mathews Avenue.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

10:36 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

11:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on First Rangeway.

11:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

Saturday, 2:56 a.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 2:53 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Stickney Court.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

10:29 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Benton Avenue.

2:45 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Clinton Avenue.

5:37 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Maple Ridge Road.

11:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

Saturday, 12:27 a.m., a motor vehicle accident involving injury was reported on South Reynolds Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 4:15 p.m., fraud was reported on Morton Street.

4:25 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Route 202.

6:33 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:24 p.m., Joshua Gabriel DeVito, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, fighting and violating conditions of release at Bridge and Water streets, following a rescue call.

Saturday at 12:26 a.m., Angela E. Greenwood, 41, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol (no test) after a well-being check was performed at Spring and Bridge streets.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 11:09 p.m., a person was arrested at Ridge Road and Second Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:56 p.m., Zachary T. Milliken, 37, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, 12:40 p.m., Zachary B. Lear, 21, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault.

9:56 p.m., Skyler James Prevost, 40, of Anson, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest or detention, disorderly conduct, assault on an emergency medical care provider and operating under the influence with one prior.

11:18 p.m., Louis J. Roderick, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of obstructing government administration, refusing to submit to arrest, violating conditions of release, driving to endanger and failing to stop for an officer.

Friday, 12:44 p.m., Andrew Sousa, 35, of Brooks, was arrested on charges of violating a protective order and a probation hold.

Saturday, 11:13 a.m., Jason York, 39, of Bethel, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

2:09 a.m., Lynze Claire Cooper, 30, of Bethel, was arrested on charges of possession of scheduled drugs, operating after suspension, violating conditions of release and operating under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 12:27 a.m., Matthew P. Woodcock, 24, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and the sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

