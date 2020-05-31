The most important issue to so many of us in our day-to-day lives right now is health care. I’m a concerned 71-year-old woman who is immunocompromised with breathing issues, and I am dependent on Medicare and a costly supplement for my health insurance. I’m a high risk for COVID-19.

For me, the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted that we need leaders who have proven themselves as fighters for affordable and accessible health care, no matter what’s happening in the world. We need representatives who will push for what’s right and stand up for our health care needs.

Sara Gideon has proven herself as someone who fits the bill. She understands the challenges Mainers face across the state in finding and receiving comprehensive health care, and she’s taken action on it. While in the State House, she has written and passed legislation that protects Mainers from surprise medical billing and caps on insulin at a manageable price per month, and she has worked to expand medicaid to thousands of people in our state.

Our current leadership in Washington has not been responsive to these issues. This level of action and commitment to Mainers on health care isn’t there, and with this pandemic deeply impacting our state, we need leaders who we can trust on this issue.

I want to extend thanks our leaders, Speaker Gideon, Gov. Janet Mills, Dr. Shah, and Senate President Troy Jackson, for acting swiftly to protect at-risk Mainers like me.

This November, I am going to send Sara Gideon to Washington so she can keep fighting for my health care and for all others with pre-existing conditions. We need her.

Jane Allen

West Gardiner

