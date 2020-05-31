I have good news, bad news and good news.
First the good. Trump and his shameless money and power grab will end in a few months. I do pray we survive to see him move out of our house. I wish that were a joke; nearly 100,000 Americans have died in 10 short weeks during his terrifying rein.
Now the bad. Our new president, Joseph Biden, will enjoy all the money and power grab that Trump took from our democracy and balance of power. Precedents have been set. Oversight is so yesterday. But if we do not demand better, and if Democrats are as silently complicit as Republicans have been since 2016, Biden will grab even more with impunity.
Pity the GOP. Now muzzled out of fear of Trump and worry they will lose re-election, they will have no credibility nor moral high ground to criticize or check Biden.
But there’s more good. Democrats will not sit by silently if Biden tries to govern like Trump (not that he will). Both the White House and the Senate will flip Democratic as Americans finally get a chance to punish them all. In particular, Senate President Mitch McConnell. The House will gain a few more blue seats.
But unlike the GOP, Democrats will not hesitate to punish Biden. We want our country back and will not stop until we get it.
Liz Mockler
Randolph
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columnists
Jim Fossel: Gov. Mills has most to lose in COVID politics
-
Letters to the Editor
Democrats should demand better of President Biden
-
Letters to the Editor
Gideon stands up for rural health care
-
Arts & Entertainment
How this chainsaw sculptor came to make a carving fit for the Kings
-
Local & State
State presses pause on training new police officers
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.