IN ANSON, Saturday at 10:28 a.m., mischief was reported on Hollin Waite Hill Road.

6:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:11 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Franklin Street.

11:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Western Avenue and Crossing Way.

1:01 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Cony Street.

2:06 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Quimby Street.

4:08 p.m., recovered property was reported on on Glenwood Street.

5:13 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

6:04 p.m., recovered property was reported at Eastern Avenue and Spring Road.

6:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

6:21 p.m., a complaint about a barking dog was made on Water Street.

7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Avenue.

9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

9:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:26 p.m., a complaint about a barking dog was made at Court and Chapel streets.

9:45 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on New England Road.

11:21 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Partridge Hollow.

11:32 p.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.

11:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

SUNDAY AT 12:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eight Rod Road.

1:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Piggery Road.

2:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 1:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Mill Stream Drive.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 10:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 6:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Browns Corner Road.

6:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 10:30 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Whitten Road.

5:22 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:24 p.m., theft was reported on Hardwood Lane.

7:43 p.m., theft was reported on Green Road.

7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wandrup Drive.

Sunday, 8:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 8:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Westwoods Lane.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 8:09 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

8:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenville Street.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 3:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chadbourne Road.

10:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN JACKMAN, Sunday at 8:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Loop Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 1:43 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

9:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

10:27 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Weston Street.

Sunday, 12:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 12:04 p.m., mischief was reported on Bigelow Road.

Sunday, 3:58 a.m., trespassing was reported on Papoose Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:35 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Common Street.

12:47 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Concourse.

2:32 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.

2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

6:40 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

11:39 p.m., assault was reported on Colby Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 12:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Temple Road.

6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:29 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hallowell Street.

11:13 p.m., a missing person was reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 7:28 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Route 202.

7:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 133.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:19 a.m., Gerard Roland Cormier, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing the report of crime and violation of probation following the report of a domestic disturbance on New England Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:41 p.m., Nicholas A. Trask, 21, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of criminal speeding, driving to endanger and refusing to stop for an officer.

7:51 p.m., Gary G. Trempe, 39, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9:20 p.m., Liza Cobb, 42, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Sunday, 4:03 a.m., Dasilio Liranzo, 24, of Somerset County, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

4:29 a.m., Leandro Grimas, 22, of Somerset County, was arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

5:06 a.m., Thania Mejia, 21, of East Tremount, New York, was arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

5:21 a.m., Semi Anderson, 29, of Westerly, Rhode Island, was arrested on a charge of trafficking of scheduled drugs.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:40 p.m., Pamela J. Barker, 61, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of theft by deception and violating conditions of release.

