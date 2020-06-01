IN ALBION, Friday at 12:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winslow Road.

Saturday at 7:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Benton Road.

IN ANSON, Monday at 6:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:12 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:29 a.m., missing persons were reported on Western Avenue.

12:34 p.m., drug offenses were reported on North Street.

1:45 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:27 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.

2:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Laurel Street.

4:13 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Patterson Street.

4:14 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Glenridge Drive.

4:32 p.m., fraud was reported on Murray Street.

6:42 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Court Street.

7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

7:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:17 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

10:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

Monday at 1:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

5:16 a.m., harassment was reported on Cedar Street.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 6:56 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Augusta Road.

8:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oakland Road.

IN BENTON, Friday at 1:14 p.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 10:35 p.m., a simple assault was reported at River and Hallowell roads.

IN CHINA, Friday at 6:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the boat landing on Causeway Road.

Sunday at 12:04 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

2:02 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

2:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3 Road.

Monday at 8:48 a.m., theft was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

6:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Center Road.

Monday at 6:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eskelund Drive.

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 9:36 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennebec Drive.

7:58 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Northern Avenue.

IN FAYETTE, Saturday at 1:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bamford Pond Road.

5:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bamford Pond Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:33 a.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Winter Street.

10:04 a.m., fraud was reported on Deane Street.

2:53 p.m., a well-being check was made on Robbins Lane.

10:21 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Harrison Avenue.

Saturday at 7:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

10:06 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Bridge Street.

Sunday at 2 a.m., an animal complaint was made on West Street.

9:24 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

1:14 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Highland Avenue.

4:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.

Monday at 5:19 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Autumn Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 12:09 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Neck Road.

10:56 p.m., a noise complaint was made on West Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

9:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

IN MERCER, Sunday at 12:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN RICHMOND, May 26 at 9:50 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mallard Drive.

10:33 a.m., burglary was reported on Spruce Street.

3:19 p.m., theft was reported on Front Street.

Wednesday at 11:27 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Road.

3:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

6:51 p.m., fraud was reported on Brunswick Road.

9:05 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Front Street.

Friday at 7:20 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Langdon Road.

8:02 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Stillwater Lane.

7:40 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Boynton Street and Alexander Reed Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Mark Street.

12:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

1:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Sunrise Drive.

6:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 1:35 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:35 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Riverside Drive.

Sunday at 4:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Taber Hill Road.

9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Branstrom Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

7:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

9:57 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

11:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on the Concourse.

2:16 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:41 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

5:07 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Concourse.

6:20 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Street.

10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 8:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.

Sunday at 1:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Street.

IN WINDSOR, Friday at 2:26 p.m., a well-being check was made on Legion Park Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 5:19 p.m., a well-being check was made on U.S. Route 202.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eaton Court.

10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN BENTON, Friday at 6:51 p.m., Spencer Andrew Gordon, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold after a noise complaint was made on River Road.

IN GARDINER, Sunday at 8:56 p.m., David Merle Barlow, 58, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) with one prior, violating conditions of release, failure to stop for an officer and driving to endanger, following a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street.

9:31 p.m., Craig Winkley, 59, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of suspicious activity and a motor vehicle stop at the waterfront at Main Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 12:28 a.m., Anthony Ryan Lopatosky, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, on Winthrop Street.

Sunday at 8:31 p.m., Steven D. Bussa, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and speeding more than 30 miles per hour more than the speed limit following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:07 p.m., Joseph P. Cote, 36, of Skowhegan, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 following a report of theft on Civic Center Drive.

6:14 p.m., Melody Olmsted, 49, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license following a traffic stop at Bangor and Linden streets.

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 10:29 a.m., John Paul Stevens, 54, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false motor vehicle plates following a traffic stop on Maple Street.

IN FAYETTE, Saturday at 10:56 p.m., Robert James Wilson, 35, of Auburn, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a property damage motor vehicle accident at Lovejoy Shores Drive and Cove Road.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 4:16 p.m., Timothy W. Estabrook, 38, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false motor vehicle plates following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.

9:15 p.m., Daron Augustus Shove, 28, of Chesterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

Sunday at 11:08 a.m., James Scally, 54, of Valrico, Florida, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false motor vehicle plates following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

7:45 p.m., David A. Brewer, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Bridge Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 9:13 p.m., Michael Richard York, 31, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of speeding more than 30 miles per hour more than the limit following a motor vehicle stop on Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 2:16 p.m., Chelsea Taylor Lambert, 23, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception following the report of shoplifting at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:20 p.m., Carrie Anne Campbell, 40, of Watervile, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following the report of shoplifting at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.

