IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:19 a.m., a gas odor was reported on Leighton Road.

10:25 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported at West River Road and State Route 3.

10:30 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:33 a.m., a well-being check was made on Washington Street.

10:56 a.m., a well-being check was made at North Belfast Avenue and North Pearl Street.

11:04 a.m., property was recovered on New England Road.

11:40 a.m., disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:45 a.m., a gas odor was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:45 a.m., property was recovered on Senator Way.

11:54 a.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.

12:38 p.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.

1 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Whitten Road.

1:47 p.m., fraud was reported on Elm Avenue.

2:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

3:47 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Crossing Way.

3:56 p.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.

5:28 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Western Avenue.

5:44 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Cony Street.

5:46 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

6:55 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:25 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

11:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at State and Bridge streets.

11:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on Court Street Place.

Tuesday at 12:15 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

1:14 a.m., a well-being check was made on Franklin Street.

1:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

4:21 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Lilac Lane.

IN BELGRADE, Monday at 5:25 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Manchester Road.

IN BENTON, Monday at 7:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 12:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Easy Street.

IN CHINA, Monday at 8:49 a.m., theft was reported on Lakeview Drive.

Tuesday at 7:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Vassalboro Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 10:56 a.m., theft was reported on Morrison Avenue.

12:53 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Canaan Road.

12:54 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Hinckley Road.

5:48 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 2:40 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Lake Front Drive.

Tuesday at 7:35 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Martin Stream Road.

4:23 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.

9:20 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 2:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hardwood Lane.

6:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hardwood Lane.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 12:17 p.m., fraud was reported on Chestnut Street.

12:33 p.m., lost property was reported on Main Avenue.

12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ledgeside Drive.

2:46 p.m., fraud was reported on Church Street.

2:59 p.m. a well-being check was made on Belmont Avenue.

3:28 p.m., fraud was reported on Church Street.

8:58 p.m., a fight was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 1:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 11:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 3:28 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Athens Road.

10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 6:51 p.m., mischief was reported on Shepard Street.

6:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Street.

7:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Weston Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 7:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.

9:45 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Karen Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 2:54 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pleasant Street.

3:32 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Bowie Lane.

4:47 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

9:53 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 6:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 11:34 a.m., trespassing was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 7:45 p.m., a missing person was reported on Pleasant Street.

8 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Fairview Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 6:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Steward Hill Road.

8:41 p.m., harassment was reported on French Street.

9:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.

10:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Poplar Street.

11:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Poplar Street.

11:54 p.m., assault was reported on Canaan Road.

Tuesday at 8:51 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on St. John Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:56 a.m., theft was reported on Dalton Street.

12:47 p.m., harassment was reported on The Concourse.

1:54 p.m., theft was reported on Post Office Square.

4:30 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Crestwood Drive.

5:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Canabas Avenue.

6:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Redington Street.

7:12 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Myrtle Street.

8:30 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 12:03 p.m., a well-being check was made on Legion Park Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 4:25 p.m., theft was reported on Heywood Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 8:32 p.m., a family fight was reported on Beechwood Road.

9:42 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Annabessacook Road.

Monday at 1:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bowdoin Street.

2:45 p.m., fraud was reported on Metcalf Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 3:23 p.m., Ian Watson, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Tuesday at 12:20 a.m., Jamie Lyn L. Leclair, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a 911 hangup on Bangor Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 1:41 p.m., Philip Marin, 22, of Jay, was arrested on four warrants, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 202.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:27 p.m., Cody Elton Weeman, 25, of Dixmont, was arrested on charges of operating after revocation, attaching false plates and a probation hold.

3:48 p.m., Marion Hustus, 35, of Waldo, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.

11:49 p.m., Maysee M. Ames, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and criminal trespassing.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:16 p.m., Nicholas Johnson, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:49 p.m., Janice C. Rosnov, 64, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500, following an investigation on Union Street.

Tuesday at 2:45 a.m., Kiara M. Lallemand, 24, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop at West River Road and Route 3.

IN BENTON, Friday at 8:28 p.m., Taliva Stetson, 20, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of a minor consuming liquor, after a noise complaint was made on River Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 5:47 p.m., a 14-year-old Pittston girl was issued a summons on a charge of assault, following an incident at the park.

IN WINDSOR, Friday at 11:19 p.m., Richard L. Reed, 55, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension, following a motor vehicle stop on Augusta Road.

