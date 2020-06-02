IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
9:19 a.m., a gas odor was reported on Leighton Road.
10:25 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported at West River Road and State Route 3.
10:30 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:33 a.m., a well-being check was made on Washington Street.
10:56 a.m., a well-being check was made at North Belfast Avenue and North Pearl Street.
11:04 a.m., property was recovered on New England Road.
11:40 a.m., disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:45 a.m., a gas odor was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:45 a.m., property was recovered on Senator Way.
11:54 a.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.
12:38 p.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.
1 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Whitten Road.
1:47 p.m., fraud was reported on Elm Avenue.
2:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
3:47 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Crossing Way.
3:56 p.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.
5:28 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Western Avenue.
5:44 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Cony Street.
5:46 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.
6:55 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:25 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.
11:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at State and Bridge streets.
11:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on Court Street Place.
Tuesday at 12:15 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
1:14 a.m., a well-being check was made on Franklin Street.
1:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.
4:21 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Lilac Lane.
IN BELGRADE, Monday at 5:25 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Manchester Road.
IN BENTON, Monday at 7:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 12:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Easy Street.
IN CHINA, Monday at 8:49 a.m., theft was reported on Lakeview Drive.
Tuesday at 7:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Vassalboro Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 10:56 a.m., theft was reported on Morrison Avenue.
12:53 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Canaan Road.
12:54 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Hinckley Road.
5:48 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN EMBDEN, Monday at 2:40 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Lake Front Drive.
Tuesday at 7:35 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Kennebec River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Martin Stream Road.
4:23 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.
9:20 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
Tuesday at 2:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hardwood Lane.
6:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hardwood Lane.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 12:17 p.m., fraud was reported on Chestnut Street.
12:33 p.m., lost property was reported on Main Avenue.
12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ledgeside Drive.
2:46 p.m., fraud was reported on Church Street.
2:59 p.m. a well-being check was made on Belmont Avenue.
3:28 p.m., fraud was reported on Church Street.
8:58 p.m., a fight was reported on Water Street.
Tuesday at 1:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 11:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 3:28 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Athens Road.
10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 6:51 p.m., mischief was reported on Shepard Street.
6:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Street.
7:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Weston Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 7:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.
9:45 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Karen Avenue.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 2:54 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pleasant Street.
3:32 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Bowie Lane.
4:47 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on McGrath Pond Road.
9:53 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Main Street.
Tuesday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 6:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 11:34 a.m., trespassing was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 7:45 p.m., a missing person was reported on Pleasant Street.
8 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Fairview Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 6:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Steward Hill Road.
8:41 p.m., harassment was reported on French Street.
9:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.
10:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Poplar Street.
11:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Poplar Street.
11:54 p.m., assault was reported on Canaan Road.
Tuesday at 8:51 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on St. John Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:56 a.m., theft was reported on Dalton Street.
12:47 p.m., harassment was reported on The Concourse.
1:54 p.m., theft was reported on Post Office Square.
4:30 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Crestwood Drive.
5:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Canabas Avenue.
6:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Redington Street.
7:12 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
7:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Myrtle Street.
8:30 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
9:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.
IN WINDSOR, Monday at 12:03 p.m., a well-being check was made on Legion Park Road.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 4:25 p.m., theft was reported on Heywood Road.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 8:32 p.m., a family fight was reported on Beechwood Road.
9:42 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Annabessacook Road.
Monday at 1:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bowdoin Street.
2:45 p.m., fraud was reported on Metcalf Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 3:23 p.m., Ian Watson, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.
Tuesday at 12:20 a.m., Jamie Lyn L. Leclair, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a 911 hangup on Bangor Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 1:41 p.m., Philip Marin, 22, of Jay, was arrested on four warrants, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 202.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:27 p.m., Cody Elton Weeman, 25, of Dixmont, was arrested on charges of operating after revocation, attaching false plates and a probation hold.
3:48 p.m., Marion Hustus, 35, of Waldo, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.
11:49 p.m., Maysee M. Ames, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and criminal trespassing.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:16 p.m., Nicholas Johnson, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:49 p.m., Janice C. Rosnov, 64, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500, following an investigation on Union Street.
Tuesday at 2:45 a.m., Kiara M. Lallemand, 24, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop at West River Road and Route 3.
IN BENTON, Friday at 8:28 p.m., Taliva Stetson, 20, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of a minor consuming liquor, after a noise complaint was made on River Road.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 5:47 p.m., a 14-year-old Pittston girl was issued a summons on a charge of assault, following an incident at the park.
IN WINDSOR, Friday at 11:19 p.m., Richard L. Reed, 55, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension, following a motor vehicle stop on Augusta Road.
