IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 10:04 a.m., threatening was reported on Corson Road.

10:39 a.m., harassment was reported on Fox Hill Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:44 a.m., theft was reported on Flagg Street.

6:58 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Western Avenue.

7:12 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Civic Center Drive.

8:01 a.m., a pedestrian check was made at Water and Bridge streets.

8:09 a.m., harassment was reported on Bangor Street.

8:19 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Chapel Street.

9:24 a.m., a well-being check was made on Whitten Road.

9:27 a.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

9:59 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on South Belfast Avenue.

10:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stanley Street.

10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

11:26 a.m., a well-being check was made on Franklin Street.

11:57 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on State Street.

12:23 p.m., a well-being check was made on Leighton and Stony Brook roads.

12:24 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Greenlief Street.

12:44 p.m., a well-being check was made on Leighton Road.

12:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Drive.

1:01 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

1:13 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Laurel Street.

1:19 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

4:18 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:21 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:19 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Cony Street.

6:09 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:19 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.

6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

8:08 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.

8:10 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Weston Street.

8:19 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on North Street.

8:49 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Northern Avenue.

9:49 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Gilman Street.

10:12 p.m., a general disturbance was reported at Oxford and Monroe streets.

Wednesday at 12:54 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Memorial Circle.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 2:21 p.m., theft was reported on Knowles Road.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 12:28 p.m., a simple assault was reported on River Road.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Gogan and Unity roads.

11:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 8:17 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Riga Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 4:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 5:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 3:43 p.m., theft was reported on Gilbreth Street.

4:06 p.m., theft was reported on Ridge Road.

4:38 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Woodman Avenue.

5:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Kelley Street.

7:17 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Middle Road.

9:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Gagnon Road.

Wednesday, 6:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Woodman Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

10:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Holley Road.

11:21 p.m., a missing person was reported on Sandy River Terrace.

Wednesday, 11:11 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Anson Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:36 a.m., a well-being check was made on Main Avenue.

Wednesday at 2:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at West Street and Cobbossee Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 8:23 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winthrop Street.

9:10 a.m., theft was reported on Second Street.

4:42 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:09 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Lakewood Road.

11:21 a.m., vandalism was reported on Beach Road.

IN MERCER, Tuesday at 7:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Sandy River Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bennett Hill Road.

Wednesday, 4:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Meadow Brook Road.

4:58 a.m., assault was reported on Meadow Brook Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 10:06 a.m., threatening was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 8:39 a.m., threatening was reported on Cushman Road.

11:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.

10:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Hill Road.

8:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Pond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 9:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on C Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 8:32 p.m., a well-being check was made on Woodlawn Circle.

10:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 11:37 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Lyons Road.

8:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Noble Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

12:47 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:02 p.m., trespassing was reported on McClellan Street.

1:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Hilltop Drive.

2:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

2:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Steward Hill Road.

11:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Judkins Court.

Wednesday, 8:40 a.m., threatening was reported on Judkins Court.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

8:57 a.m., a burglary was reported on Silver Street.

9:41 a.m., sex offenses were reported on West River Road.

10:12 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Terry Street.

10:32 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Collette Street.

10:37 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

11:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Front Court.

12:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:03 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Front Place.

2:10 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Ashley Terrace.

2:33 p.m., theft was reported on JFK Plaza.

3:05 p.m., theft was reported on Victoria Drive.

5:48 p.m., theft was reported on Central Avenue.

7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:09 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on King Street.

9:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Punky Lane.

10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.

10:54 p.m., a missing person was reported on Kennebec Street.

Wednesday, 4:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 5:16 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on More Acres Road.

11:18 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 8:58 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Belfast Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:12 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Benton Avenue.

11:57 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Randall Road.

12:01 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Roderick Road.

12:38 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Joe Avenue.

2:29 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Abbott Road.

2:53 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Whipple Street.

5:10 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.

6:19 p.m., a missing person was reported on Benton Avenue.

6:59 p.m., a burglary was reported on Halifax Street.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 9:44 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Clark Street.

Tuesday at 7:03 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Route 133.

8:13 a.m., fraud was reported on Narrows Pond Road.

11:12 a.m., fraud was reported on Central Street.

11:21 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Town Hall Lane.

12:05 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on High Street.

1:48 p.m., fraud was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday, Brooke Victoria Fritz, 22, of Hallowell, was arrested on a warrant and charges of trafficking in prison contraband, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a pedestrian check on Water Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday, May 2, Sheila Page Davis, 38, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9:46 a.m., Mariah Lynn Darling, 31, of Perkins Township, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Monday, May 4, 10:57 p.m., Ryan Andrew Amero, 44, of Temple, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct.

Wednesday, May 6, 9:13 p.m., Zackary Paul Moore, 35, of Jay, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

Friday, May 8, 11:19 p.m., Jessica Anne Gammon, 40, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Sunday, May 10, 9:08 p.m., Donald George Wright, 44, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

Friday, May 15, 7:32 p.m., Clifford Robert Haynes II, 34, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Saturday, May 16, 10:22 p.m., Michael Rockwood Storer, 40, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., Joshua Robert Constain, 32, of Benton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

2:50 p.m., Shelby Steward, 28, of Albion, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 1:06 p.m., Melissa Althenn, 33, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft, following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

Wednesday at 5:25 a.m., Chantelle Oullette, 32, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop at Northern Avenue and Townsend Road.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 3:43 a.m., Quincy Bailey, 34 of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after being a revoked habitual offender, following a traffic stop on Route 3.

Wednesday at 5:45 a.m., Robert Larue, 40, of Thomaston, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle unregistered for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Water Street.

