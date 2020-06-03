JobsinME.com and JobsInTheUS.com CEO Saïd Eastman will talk about staffing and recruitment challenges and tips during Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s June business breakfast.

This month’s breakfast will be held from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday, June 11, in the Waterville Country Club Banquet Room at 39 Country Club Road in Oakland.

Eastman has more than 20 years’ experience in the human capital space. He has held positions in business development, sales, partnerships and strategic alliances both domestically and internationally. He has worked for leading brands such as Monster, CareerBuilder, NuViewHR /Ignite, and Simplex/Tyco (Division sold to Kronos). He has been published in MaineBiz magazine.

Eastman’s entrepreneurial ventures have included GoAvrio.com, an AI candidate-matching platform, where he was an investor and employee until 2015 and teamed up to raise the first seed round as well as TheRiverRockGrill.com, an upscale casual restaurant in Maynard, Massachusetts, which he participated in from 2009 to 2013. He has served in advisory roles for Cognius.com, a Link Venture funded company from 2013-2018 and Righthire.com, an assessment platform with over 900 industries and business functions.

He is a graduate of Colby College, where he earned his degree with a major in government, and a minor in economics. He has served on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Member Small Business Council and is a member of Chambers of Commerce in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Washington, D.C.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics. Cost of the business breakfast is $20 for members, $27 at the door and for nonmembers. Breakfast is included with the reservation.

To register, email [email protected] or call 207-873-3315.

The major sponsors for the business breakfast are AT&T; Cross Employee Benefits; New Dimensions Federal Credit Union; Nicholson, Michaud & Company; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips, LLC; Sheridan Corporation. The print media sponsor is Morning Sentinel, a division of Masthead Maine; radio sponsor is MIX107.9; video sponsor is Kennebec Savings Bank. The June additional sponsor is Central Maine Motors Auto Group.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: