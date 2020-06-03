Maine leaders are considering a “layered” approach instead of a 14-day quarantine for tourists who might be bringing the coronavirus to the state, its top economic official said.
Lifting the quarantine order will probably require a blend of testing, symptom checks, public education, and adherence to industry-specific guidelines and protocols, Heather Johnson, the state’s commissioner of economic and community development, told the Bangor Daily News.
“When you layer all of those together, you create a mesh that is intended to capture and really mitigate that risk,” she said.
The administration of Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, is working on a plan that incorporates several elements because there is no single answer to keeping residents healthy “when you go from 1.3 million people to 10 million people in a summer in Maine.”
Leaders of Maine’s tourism industry have tried unsuccessfully to overturn the 14-day quarantine order in federal court and have said they plan to appeal.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Cop in Floyd case got medals for valor and drew complaints
-
Local & State
As officials wait for state revenue data, Hallowell’s budget could come later than expected
-
Local & State
Gardiner officials mull scaled back budget
-
Local & State
Greater Portland chiefs vow to listen, but offer no policy changes
-
Nation & World
Tourist towns balance fear, survival in make-or-break summer
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.