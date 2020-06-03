The staff, board and members of Gardiner Federal Credit Union have announced the winners of six $500 scholarships.

Recipients include Jordan Snell, Gardiner Area High School; Caroline Mosca, Cony High School; Lucy Allen, Erskine Academy; Collin McGarr, Maranacook Community High School; Kyle Weinand, Medomak Valley High School; and Gia Francis, Winthrop High School.

The scholarships are open to both graduating seniors and those already in college. Applicants’ names are masked during the review and decision making process and revealed after the selections have been made, according to a news release from Kelly Marie, member of GFCU scholarship committee.

“We were very excited to see that this year’s winners were all graduating seniors, especially with all they’ve missed out on, with the COVID-19 shutdown of their schools and senior class activities.” said Marie in the release.

Seventy-seven applications were received, of those 65 met eligibility requirements and followed instructions, and were therefore considered for the six available scholarships.

To be considered applicants had to complete the application process and submit two qualifying essays.

Applicants did not need to be members, but must have qualified for membership by living, working, worshipping, or attending school in Kennebec County, Lincoln County, or in the towns of Palermo or Richmond. They also needed to keep their essays between 300 and 600 words.

Certificates and letters were sent to the high schools, of each of the winners, for presentations made during virtual class nights and awards celebrations. Winners will receive their individual awards, via mail, from Gardiner FCU, payable to their universities or college bookstores.

“Congratulations, once again, to the winners and thanks to all who applied, for giving us a glimpse into their lives,” Marie said. “Gardiner FCU wishes everyone the best in their studies.”

