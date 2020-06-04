IN ANSON, Wednesday at 7:23 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on River Road.

Thursday at 5:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:58 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.

8:16 a.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

9:05 a.m., fraud was reported on Hayden Road.

9:05 a.m., fraud was reported on Bunny Street.

9:12 a.m., a dangerous dog was reported on Malta Street.

12:05 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:12 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.

12:40 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

1:16 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

1:26 p.m., needles were recovered at Burns and Mount Vernon roads.

1:41 p.m., a gas odor was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:49 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made at Winthrop and Chapel streets.

4:04 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:32 p.m., a well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.

4:32 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Chapel Street.

4:57 p.m., a well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.

6:43 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

6:54 p.m., harassment was reported on North Street.

8:14 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Winthrop Road.

8:19 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at State and Bridge streets.

9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

10:24 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cony Circle.

Thursday at 12:01 a.m., a well-being check was made on Old Winthrop Road.

12:50 a.m., a well-being check was made on Medical Center Parkway.

2:55 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Bangor Street.

3:53 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

4:57 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 12:53 a.m., a well-being check was made on Minot Hill Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 11:53 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Goose Flat Road.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on 23rd Fire Lane.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 12:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Darling Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 7:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Skowhegan Road.

11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hardwood Lane.

Thursday at 2:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hardwood Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 5:38 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Perham Street.

5:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Industry Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 11:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 11:29 a.m., theft was reported on Shepard Street.

11:29 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Russell Road.

Thursday at 4:06 a.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Merrill Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 8:57 a.m., fraud was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 11:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

Thursday at 8:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Walnut Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:05 a.m., identity theft was reported on Fairfield Street.

8:51 a.m., identity theft was reported on Main Street.

10:16 a.m., identity theft was reported on Middle Road.

Thursday at 1:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Technology Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 10:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sophie May Lane.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 10:14 a.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Street.

IN ROME, Thursday at 7:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Watson Pond Road.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., harassment was reported on Tiffany Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 11:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.

4:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Hilltop Drive.

5:32 p.m., a breaking-and-entering in progress was reported on Water Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 6:32 p.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Hartland Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 12:29 a.m., a runaway was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Seton Center Drive.

9:04 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.

9:17 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on College Avenue.

9:39 a.m., identity theft was reported on John Avenue.

11:58 a.m., theft was reported on Gold Street.

12:30 p.m., theft was reported on Cool Street.

1:36 p.m., identity theft was reported on Gilman Street.

2:40 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Wilson Street.

3:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Alden Street.

5:08 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

7:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.

9:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

9:18 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Gold Street.

9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Autumn Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:18 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:49 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.

12:05 p.m., theft was reported on Heywood Road.

12:49 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.

Thursday at 1:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Mount Pisgah Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday, May 17, at 9:24 a.m., Laura Beth Knox, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Wednesday, May 20, at 1:27 a.m., William Harry Shackford Jr., 20, of Saco, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

Thursday, May 21, at 7:21 p.m., Ryan Michael Nuzzo, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and domestic violence reckless conduct.

Sunday, May 24, at 10:45 a.m., Wilfred A. Daggett, 41, of New Vineyard, was arrested on charges of burglary and assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:50 p.m., William Glenn Carpenter, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, operating after suspension and aggravated forgery.

7:38 p.m., Seth D. Thomas, 24, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

10:27 p.m., Billie Jo Doane, 46, of Dixmont, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, illegal possession of a firearm and criminal forfeiture of property.

Thursday at 10:49 a.m., Michael T. Cunningham, 53, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.

SUMMONSES

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 6:55 a.m., Cheryl Reilly, 40, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension, following a motor vehicle stop on Windsor Road.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 7:32 p.m., Todd R. Marlowe, 51, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence, following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Middle Street.

