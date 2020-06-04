IN ANSON, Wednesday at 7:23 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on River Road.
Thursday at 5:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:58 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.
8:16 a.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.
9:05 a.m., fraud was reported on Hayden Road.
9:05 a.m., fraud was reported on Bunny Street.
9:12 a.m., a dangerous dog was reported on Malta Street.
12:05 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
12:12 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.
12:40 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
1:16 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.
1:26 p.m., needles were recovered at Burns and Mount Vernon roads.
1:41 p.m., a gas odor was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:49 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made at Winthrop and Chapel streets.
4:04 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
4:32 p.m., a well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.
4:32 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Chapel Street.
4:57 p.m., a well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.
6:43 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
6:54 p.m., harassment was reported on North Street.
8:14 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Winthrop Road.
8:19 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at State and Bridge streets.
9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.
9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
10:24 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cony Circle.
Thursday at 12:01 a.m., a well-being check was made on Old Winthrop Road.
12:50 a.m., a well-being check was made on Medical Center Parkway.
2:55 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Bangor Street.
3:53 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
4:57 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 12:53 a.m., a well-being check was made on Minot Hill Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 11:53 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Goose Flat Road.
IN CHINA, Wednesday at 7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on 23rd Fire Lane.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 12:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Darling Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 7:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Skowhegan Road.
11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hardwood Lane.
Thursday at 2:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hardwood Lane.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 5:38 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Perham Street.
5:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Industry Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 11:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 11:29 a.m., theft was reported on Shepard Street.
11:29 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Russell Road.
Thursday at 4:06 a.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Merrill Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 8:57 a.m., fraud was reported on Oak Hill Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 11:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.
Thursday at 8:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Walnut Drive.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:05 a.m., identity theft was reported on Fairfield Street.
8:51 a.m., identity theft was reported on Main Street.
10:16 a.m., identity theft was reported on Middle Road.
Thursday at 1:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Technology Drive.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 10:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
2:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sophie May Lane.
IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 10:14 a.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Street.
IN ROME, Thursday at 7:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Watson Pond Road.
IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., harassment was reported on Tiffany Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 11:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.
4:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Hilltop Drive.
5:32 p.m., a breaking-and-entering in progress was reported on Water Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 6:32 p.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Hartland Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 12:29 a.m., a runaway was reported on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Seton Center Drive.
9:04 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.
9:17 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on College Avenue.
9:39 a.m., identity theft was reported on John Avenue.
11:58 a.m., theft was reported on Gold Street.
12:30 p.m., theft was reported on Cool Street.
1:36 p.m., identity theft was reported on Gilman Street.
2:40 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Wilson Street.
3:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Alden Street.
5:08 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
6:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgemont Avenue.
7:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.
9:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
9:18 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Gold Street.
9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Autumn Street.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
9:18 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Village View Street.
IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weeks Mills Road.
9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:49 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.
12:05 p.m., theft was reported on Heywood Road.
12:49 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.
Thursday at 1:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Mount Pisgah Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday, May 17, at 9:24 a.m., Laura Beth Knox, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Wednesday, May 20, at 1:27 a.m., William Harry Shackford Jr., 20, of Saco, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
Thursday, May 21, at 7:21 p.m., Ryan Michael Nuzzo, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and domestic violence reckless conduct.
Sunday, May 24, at 10:45 a.m., Wilfred A. Daggett, 41, of New Vineyard, was arrested on charges of burglary and assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:50 p.m., William Glenn Carpenter, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, operating after suspension and aggravated forgery.
7:38 p.m., Seth D. Thomas, 24, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
10:27 p.m., Billie Jo Doane, 46, of Dixmont, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, illegal possession of a firearm and criminal forfeiture of property.
Thursday at 10:49 a.m., Michael T. Cunningham, 53, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.
SUMMONSES
IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 6:55 a.m., Cheryl Reilly, 40, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension, following a motor vehicle stop on Windsor Road.
IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 7:32 p.m., Todd R. Marlowe, 51, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence, following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Middle Street.
