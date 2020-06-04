Katey Caron of Waterville is one of eight high achieving Maine students attending four-year colleges and universities in Maine selected to receive merit-based scholarships totaling $10,000 by the Board of Directors of the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. Foundation, according to a news release from Jessica Strelitz Stewart, scholarship chairwoman of the foundation.

Caron, an elementary education major at the University of Southern Maine, was awarded $1,000.

The foundation received applications from students attending five different schools across the state, including Husson University, University of Southern Maine, University of New England, University of Maine-Farmington, and Saint Joseph’s College of Maine. All students have a grade point average exceeding 3.2 and had completed at least one full year of study at the time of their application. The scholarship committee considered a variety of factors including course load, academic excellence and other scholarship focus, work ethic, essay and philanthropy when making its recommendation to the rest of the Board.

The other 2020 winners included:

• Erin Aucoin of Brewer, Husson University, Health Science and Pharmacy, $2,500 Marge Pearson award;

• Sigrid Sibley of Poland, University of Southern Maine, Music Education, $1,500 top academic award;

• Morgan Eliasen of Lewiston, University of Southern Maine, Nursing, $1,000;

• Hope Saucier of Waterboro, University of New England, Nursing, $1,000;

• Emma Wallace of Phippsburg, Husson University, Criminal Justice, $1,000;

• Sadie Thomas of Bangor, University of Southern Maine, Music Education, $1,000; and

• Niko Naranja of Fort Kent, Husson University, Audio Engineering, $1,000.

The foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, has been raising funds for its annual scholarship program since 1991, via Maine State Society events across the Washington, D.C., region, and outreach campaigns. The foundation has awarded more than $242,000 in funds since the scholar program began. Scholarship application guidelines and a list of past winners can be found at mainestatesociety.org/foundation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: