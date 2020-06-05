IN ATHENS, Thursday at 3:16 p.m., trees were reported down on Fox Hill Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:36 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:13 a.m., needles were recovered on Gage Street.

9:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:54 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Winthrop Street.

9:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:18 a.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.

10:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

12:48 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Cony Street.

2:34 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Caswell Street.

2:35 p.m., a well-being check was made at Commerce and Enterprise drives.

2:38 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

3:26 p.m., needles were recovered on Middle Street.

3:49 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made at Old Belgrade Road and Medical Center Parkway.

4:25 p.m., a well-being check was made on Old Winthrop Road.

4:41 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Maple Lane.

5:41 p.m., property was recovered on Green Street.

5:58 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

7:47 p.m., a well-being check was made at Chamberlain Street and Memorial Circle.

8:42 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Blaine Avenue.

9:28 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:18 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Winthrop Road.

11:29 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Whitten Road.

11:43 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

Friday at 3:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 1:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Guptil Road.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Neck Road.

10:01 p.m., wires were reported down on Wyman Road.

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 6:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 10:23 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Vienna Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Roderick Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 5:24 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Walton Mills Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 2:53 p.m., vandalism was reported on Industrial Road.

9:18 p.m., fireworks were reported on Skyview Drive.

9:23 p.m., a caller from Mountain Avenue reported hearing shots fired.

11:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 10:31 a.m., threatening was reported on Page Terrace.

10:40 a.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on Pamador Drive.

11:20 a.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Green Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 3:12 p.m., a brush fire was reported at Mill Pond Park.

3:18 p.m., a caller from Knowlton Corner Road reported someone was missing.

5:33 p.m., a theft was reported on Wilton Road.

6:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waugh Road at University of Maine.

Friday at 10:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skunk Hollow Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 8:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.

10:04 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 1:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.

IN HARMONY, Thursday at 6:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fox Hill Road.

7:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cooley Road.

11:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Preston Chadbourne Road.

IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 10:18 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported hearing shots fired.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 12:19 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Shusta Road.

5:21 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Old Point Avenue.

9:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lower Mills Road.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 8:11 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Beech Hill Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 5 p.m., fraud was reported on Blake Road.

6:41 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Main Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 8:43 p.m., a caller reported hearing shots fired, no location given.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 10:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 12:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

1:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 9:18 a.m., harassment was reported on Smithfield Road.

1:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Walnut Drive.

3:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mercer Road.

Friday at 5:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 11:17 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Center Street.

11:44 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on East School Street.

10:15 p.m., fireworks were reported as a location listed as unknown.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

12:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Avenue.

12:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 1:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 7:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:41 a.m., wires were reported down on Water Street.

1:48 p.m., trespassing was reported on Transfer Station Drive.

2:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

8:19 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on St. Mark Street.

8:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

8:48 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on St. Mark Street.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 7:44 p.m., a theft was reported on Rowell Mountain Road.

8:04 p.m., a theft was reported on Hole in the Wall Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 3:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Ross Hill Road.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 1:49 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Main Street.

3:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ferry Street.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 7:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fredericks Road.

IN TIM POND TOWNSHIP, Thursday at 8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tim Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Myrtle Street.

11:22 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:05 p.m., a drug offense was reported on North Street.

12:09 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Webb Road.

12:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

12:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

1:09 p.m., a caller from Ash Street reported someone was missing.

2:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Cool Street.

3:05 p.m., a theft was reported on Chase Avenue.

4:51 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on West River Road.

6:50 p.m., a caller from Head of Falls off Front Street reported someone was missing.

6:56 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on High Street.

7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Head of Falls.

7:30 p.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Crawford and Center streets.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

10:47 p.m., a fight was reported on College Avenue.

10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

Friday at 12:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.

1:54 a.m., noise was reported on Crestwood Drive.

4:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:48 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported to the police department.

10:55 a.m., a protection order was served on Bassett Road.

7:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Boston Avenue.

Friday at 1:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 8:55 p.m., fraud was reported on Route 41.

IN WYMAN TOWNSHIP, Friday at 6:57 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Carrabassett Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:57 p.m., Darbe Anagnost, 36, of Augusta, was arrested in charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a report of violations of conditional release on Chapel Street.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 6:39 p.m., Brandi Y. Pelletier, 31, of Belgrade, was arrested on a warrant, following a building check on Augusta Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 3:15 a.m., Nicholas Brent Berry, 23, of China, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, speeding more than 30 mph more than the speed limit and operating a motor vehicle after a habitual offender revocation, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, May 28 at 1:30 a.m., Jeffrey W. Lambert Jr., 32, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and criminal threatening.

3:33 p.m., Elizabeth Ouellette, 33, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

May 29 at 4:23 p.m., Linda Marie Flagg, 56, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of assault.

5:25 p.m., Dean Clay Sharp, 46, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

May 30, at 10:47 a.m., John D. Sniadecki Sr., 64, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.

9:05 p.m., Michael A. Whittemore, 32, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

Monday at 9:47 a.m., Jordan Peter Sirois, 25, of Madison, was arrested on two warrants.

Thursday at 6:18 p.m., Melanie Ann York, 46, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of violation of conditions of release and theft by deception.

Friday at 1:32 a.m., Robert C. Coulter, 45, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:48 p.m., John Denton Ketner, 32, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) with priors, operating a motor vehicle without a license and failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Adams Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 1:21 a.m., a 14-year-old was arrested on Old Belgrade Road and charged with eluding an officer, theft by unauthorized use of property, operating a vehicle without a license, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit and driving to endanger.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:33 p.m., Timothy James Stanton, 38, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Friday at 9:39 a.m., Brian Leroy Cowan, 31, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:23 a.m., Michael T. Cunningham, 53, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:16 p.m., Jordan Peter Sirois, 25, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:41 a.m., Kyle A. Noble, 19, of Freedom, and Kain I. Koehling, 21, of Phippsburg, were each issued a summons on a charge of speeding more than 30 mph more than the speed limit, following a motor vehicle stop at Riverside Drive and Tracy Street.

1:25 p.m., Richard L. Reed, 55, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license suspension, following a motor vehicle stop on Riverside Drive.

9:18 p.m., Donald Robert True, 52, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a well-being check made on Quimby Street.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 6:03 p.m., Christopher R. Jackson, 24, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, following a traffic stop on Augusta Road.

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 8:23 a.m., Dylan Anthony Estes, 20, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 12:28 p.m., Angelika Muller, 66, of Dresden, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Cobbossee Avenue.

2:44 p.m., Robert J. Daigle, 29, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Water Street.

7:30 p.m., Bennie L. Montgomery, 20, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release and failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

