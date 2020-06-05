IN ATHENS, Thursday at 3:16 p.m., trees were reported down on Fox Hill Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:36 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.
9:13 a.m., needles were recovered on Gage Street.
9:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
9:54 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Winthrop Street.
9:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
10:18 a.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.
10:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.
12:48 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Cony Street.
2:34 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Caswell Street.
2:35 p.m., a well-being check was made at Commerce and Enterprise drives.
2:38 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
3:26 p.m., needles were recovered on Middle Street.
3:49 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made at Old Belgrade Road and Medical Center Parkway.
4:25 p.m., a well-being check was made on Old Winthrop Road.
4:41 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.
5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Maple Lane.
5:41 p.m., property was recovered on Green Street.
5:58 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
7:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.
7:47 p.m., a well-being check was made at Chamberlain Street and Memorial Circle.
8:42 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Blaine Avenue.
9:28 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:18 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Winthrop Road.
11:29 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Whitten Road.
11:43 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.
Friday at 3:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 1:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Guptil Road.
IN BENTON, Thursday at 8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Neck Road.
10:01 p.m., wires were reported down on Wyman Road.
IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 6:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 10:23 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Vienna Road.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Roderick Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 5:24 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Walton Mills Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 2:53 p.m., vandalism was reported on Industrial Road.
9:18 p.m., fireworks were reported on Skyview Drive.
9:23 p.m., a caller from Mountain Avenue reported hearing shots fired.
11:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Friday at 10:31 a.m., threatening was reported on Page Terrace.
10:40 a.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on Pamador Drive.
11:20 a.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Green Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 3:12 p.m., a brush fire was reported at Mill Pond Park.
3:18 p.m., a caller from Knowlton Corner Road reported someone was missing.
5:33 p.m., a theft was reported on Wilton Road.
6:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.
7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waugh Road at University of Maine.
Friday at 10:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skunk Hollow Road.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 8:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.
10:04 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
Thursday at 1:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.
10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.
IN HARMONY, Thursday at 6:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fox Hill Road.
7:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cooley Road.
11:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Preston Chadbourne Road.
IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 10:18 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported hearing shots fired.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 12:19 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Shusta Road.
5:21 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Old Point Avenue.
9:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lower Mills Road.
IN MERCER, Thursday at 8:11 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Beech Hill Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 5 p.m., fraud was reported on Blake Road.
6:41 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Main Street.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 8:43 p.m., a caller reported hearing shots fired, no location given.
IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 10:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 12:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
1:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 9:18 a.m., harassment was reported on Smithfield Road.
1:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Walnut Drive.
3:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mercer Road.
Friday at 5:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 11:17 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Center Street.
11:44 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on East School Street.
10:15 p.m., fireworks were reported as a location listed as unknown.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.
12:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Avenue.
12:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 1:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.
IN SIDNEY, Friday at 7:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:41 a.m., wires were reported down on Water Street.
1:48 p.m., trespassing was reported on Transfer Station Drive.
2:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
8:19 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on St. Mark Street.
8:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
8:48 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on St. Mark Street.
IN SOLON, Thursday at 7:44 p.m., a theft was reported on Rowell Mountain Road.
8:04 p.m., a theft was reported on Hole in the Wall Road.
IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 3:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Ross Hill Road.
IN SOLON, Thursday at 1:49 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Main Street.
3:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ferry Street.
IN STRONG, Thursday at 7:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fredericks Road.
IN TIM POND TOWNSHIP, Thursday at 8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tim Pond Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Myrtle Street.
11:22 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
12:05 p.m., a drug offense was reported on North Street.
12:09 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Webb Road.
12:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
12:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
1:09 p.m., a caller from Ash Street reported someone was missing.
2:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Cool Street.
3:05 p.m., a theft was reported on Chase Avenue.
4:51 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on West River Road.
6:50 p.m., a caller from Head of Falls off Front Street reported someone was missing.
6:56 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on High Street.
7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Head of Falls.
7:30 p.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.
9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Crawford and Center streets.
9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.
10:47 p.m., a fight was reported on College Avenue.
10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
Friday at 12:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.
1:54 a.m., noise was reported on Crestwood Drive.
4:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:48 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported to the police department.
10:55 a.m., a protection order was served on Bassett Road.
7:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Boston Avenue.
Friday at 1:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 8:55 p.m., fraud was reported on Route 41.
IN WYMAN TOWNSHIP, Friday at 6:57 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Carrabassett Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:57 p.m., Darbe Anagnost, 36, of Augusta, was arrested in charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a report of violations of conditional release on Chapel Street.
IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 6:39 p.m., Brandi Y. Pelletier, 31, of Belgrade, was arrested on a warrant, following a building check on Augusta Road.
IN CHINA, Friday at 3:15 a.m., Nicholas Brent Berry, 23, of China, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, speeding more than 30 mph more than the speed limit and operating a motor vehicle after a habitual offender revocation, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, May 28 at 1:30 a.m., Jeffrey W. Lambert Jr., 32, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and criminal threatening.
3:33 p.m., Elizabeth Ouellette, 33, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
May 29 at 4:23 p.m., Linda Marie Flagg, 56, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of assault.
5:25 p.m., Dean Clay Sharp, 46, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
May 30, at 10:47 a.m., John D. Sniadecki Sr., 64, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.
9:05 p.m., Michael A. Whittemore, 32, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.
Monday at 9:47 a.m., Jordan Peter Sirois, 25, of Madison, was arrested on two warrants.
Thursday at 6:18 p.m., Melanie Ann York, 46, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of violation of conditions of release and theft by deception.
Friday at 1:32 a.m., Robert C. Coulter, 45, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:48 p.m., John Denton Ketner, 32, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) with priors, operating a motor vehicle without a license and failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Adams Street.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 1:21 a.m., a 14-year-old was arrested on Old Belgrade Road and charged with eluding an officer, theft by unauthorized use of property, operating a vehicle without a license, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit and driving to endanger.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:33 p.m., Timothy James Stanton, 38, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Friday at 9:39 a.m., Brian Leroy Cowan, 31, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:23 a.m., Michael T. Cunningham, 53, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:16 p.m., Jordan Peter Sirois, 25, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:41 a.m., Kyle A. Noble, 19, of Freedom, and Kain I. Koehling, 21, of Phippsburg, were each issued a summons on a charge of speeding more than 30 mph more than the speed limit, following a motor vehicle stop at Riverside Drive and Tracy Street.
1:25 p.m., Richard L. Reed, 55, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license suspension, following a motor vehicle stop on Riverside Drive.
9:18 p.m., Donald Robert True, 52, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a well-being check made on Quimby Street.
IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 6:03 p.m., Christopher R. Jackson, 24, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, following a traffic stop on Augusta Road.
IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 8:23 a.m., Dylan Anthony Estes, 20, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 12:28 p.m., Angelika Muller, 66, of Dresden, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Cobbossee Avenue.
2:44 p.m., Robert J. Daigle, 29, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Water Street.
7:30 p.m., Bennie L. Montgomery, 20, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release and failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.
