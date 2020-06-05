SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Lindsey Greenleaf of Gardiner was welcomed into Tau Beta Pi National Honor Society on May 15 at the Western New England University chapter’s annual induction ceremony.

Tau Beta Pi is a national honor society for engineering students. To be elected, students must demonstrate outstanding scholarship and professional integrity. This year’s induction ceremony was held virtually, according to a news release from the university.

Dr. S. Hossein Cheraghi, Dean of the College of Engineering, said, “We commend all of you on your outstanding efforts in completing your degree requirements in an online learing environment. We are inspired by your resiliency and hard work during this hard time. We may not be together physically, however, we are all a part of the College of Engineering family,” according to the release.

Greenleaf is graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering.

