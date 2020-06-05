FARMINGTON — Two people were injured Friday afternoon after a car skidded sideways into the path of a dump truck on Wilton Road, near Marvin’s Auto Body, police Sgt. Edward Hastings IV said.

Wilder Paradis, 30, of Kennebunk was driving a 2006 Subaru toward downtown Farmington at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle on a corner and skidded into the path of an E.L. Vining & Son Inc., which was heading in the opposite direction, and driven by Arthur Decker, 71, of New Vineyard, Hastings said.

Officer Ryan Rosie responded along with Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck Jr. and Franklin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Steven Lowell to the accident reported at 1:40 p.m.

Paradise was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and then to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Hastings said.

Decker received minor injuries, he said.

Farmington Fire Rescue, Wilton Fire Rescue and Wilton police assisted and rerouted traffic around the area. The section of road was closed for at least 90 minutes.

The Subaru owned by Jennifer Bergeron, 60, of Wells was heavily damaged, he said. The truck was also damaged.

