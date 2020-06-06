IN ANSON, Friday at 9:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Second Street.

Saturday at 7:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday 6:42 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Burns Road.

8:46 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Willow Street.

9:16 a.m., trespassing was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:20 a.m., fraud was reported on Union Street.

12:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

1:03 p.m., a loose dog was reported near Fourth Avenue and Kennison Street.

1:24 p.m., theft was reported on Franklin Street.

2:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Flagg Street.

2:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Senator Way.

2:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

2:48 p.m., fraud was reported on Colony Road.

3:34 p.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.

3:55 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Cony Circle.

3:58 p.m., fraud was reported on Church Hill Road.

4:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Hill Road.

5:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

6:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:33 p.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.

7:45 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Front Street.

8:53 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Arsenal Street and Learners Drive.

10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

11:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Piggery Road.

11:35 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported near Parkwood Drive and Hemlock Terrace.

Saturday at 2:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Road.

3:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on York Street.

3:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:31 a.m., threatening was reported on Page Terrace.

11:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oakland Road.

Saturday at 2:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gordon Plaza.

3:19 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skunk Hollow Road.

1:40 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Wilton Road.

9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waugh Road.

Saturday at 10:45 a.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

11:08 a.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 8:14 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 3:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Tufts Pond Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 4:03 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Park Street.

4:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Weston Avenue.

7:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on John Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 8:22 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Main Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wire Bridge Road.

Saturday at 1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wire Bridge Road.

7:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wire Bridge Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 12:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:02 a.m., identity theft was reported on Messalonskee High Drive.

12:07 p.m., theft was reported on Birchwood Drive.

12:57 p.m., identity theft was reported on Weeks Road.

2:29 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

4:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Birchwood Drive.

7:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 3:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

6:12 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Mingo Loop Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 8:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Village Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:57 a.m., identity theft was reported on Violette Avenue.

9:07 a.m., a burglary was reported on North Street.

9:09 a.m., fraud was reported on Heath Street.

11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

12:33 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported in the Concourse.

12:43 p.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

12:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Court.

4 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.

4:44 p.m., fraud was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.

5:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Bell Street.

5:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oakland Street.

9:11 p.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

11:51 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.

Saturday at 12:24 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Avenue.

IN WILTON, Friday at 12:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Route 133.

1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

2:28 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Weld Road.

6:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Route 133.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:48 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bellevue Street.

3:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bolduc Avenue.

8:14 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 8:55 p.m., fraud was reported on Route 41.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:32 p.m., John-Carlos Rodriguez, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold on Western Avenue.

8:14 p.m., Shawn R. Bailey, 56, of Randolph, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of violating a condition of release following a report of suspicious activity on King Street.

10:09 p.m., a Whitefield man was arrested following a motor vehicle accident on South Belfast Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 1:32 a.m., Robert C. Coulter, 45, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:39 a.m., Brian Leroy Cowan, 31, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

6:30 p.m., Jaye Fleming Lowe, 59, of Norridgewock, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

7:34 p.m., Stephanie Sue Wade, 27, of Madison, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:58 p.m., Mark Anthony Grenier, 63, of Dummond Avenue, arrested on charges of criminal mischief.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:41 p.m., Jamie L. Carnielo, 42, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating a condition of release following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. During the same incident, Kristine R. Johnson, 46, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7:07 p.m., Anthony R. Davis, 31, of Bronx, New York, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. During the same incident, Jason B. Viorla, 34, of Bangor, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

