Defy the dictator. Resist the dictator. Who is the dictator? He is the corrupt, criminal, lying psychopath, Donald J. Trump, who is currently the president of the United States.
How to defy and resist? Act appropriately in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Listen to doctors and scientists. Boycott any news media outlets that act as Trump propagandists. Boycott any business that is known to support Trump. Vote out of office any and all politicians that support Trump; Sen. Susan Collins is one of those politicians.
The pandemic is providing the backdrop to Trump’s moves to install himself as the “Supreme Leader” of this country. He will not stop until he holds total power and control over everyone and everything.
Defy and resist.
Bruce A. Letsch
West Gardiner
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
‘It will be OK, I’m here for you’
-
Letters to the Editor
Why did no one act for George Floyd?
-
Arts & Entertainment
Maine artists use their medium to send a message
-
Columnists
Rep. Bradstreet: We need to work together
-
Letters to the Editor
How to defy and resist in Trump era
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.