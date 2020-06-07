Defy the dictator. Resist the dictator. Who is the dictator? He is the corrupt, criminal, lying psychopath, Donald J. Trump, who is currently the president of the United States.
How to defy and resist? Act appropriately in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Listen to doctors and scientists. Boycott any news media outlets that act as Trump propagandists. Boycott any business that is known to support Trump. Vote out of office any and all politicians that support Trump; Sen. Susan Collins is one of those politicians.
The pandemic is providing the backdrop to Trump’s moves to install himself as the “Supreme Leader” of this country. He will not stop until he holds total power and control over everyone and everything.
Defy and resist.
Bruce A. Letsch
West Gardiner

