IN ANSON, Saturday at 5:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Spear Hill Road.
IN ATHENS, Saturday at 10:35 p.m., threatening was reported on North Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:18 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Bennett Street.
7:28 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Middle Street.
8:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Worcester Street.
8:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Spring Road.
10:18 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Cushman Street.
12:27 p.m., a stray cat was reported on South Chestnut Street.
1:31 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Whitten Road.
1:37 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Street.
2:40 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported near Route 3 and South Belfast Avenue.
3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
3:30 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on School Street.
4:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
4:17 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.
4:48 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Smith Street.
5:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
7:01 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Monroe Street.
7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
7:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
8:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
9:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
Sunday at 12:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.
2:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
2:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
IN BENTON, Sunday at 8:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Drive.
IN CARABASSET VALLEY, Saturday at 6:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Little Poplar Stream Road.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 7:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Diamond Avenue.
IN DETROIT, Saturday at 11:50 a.m., theft was reported on Field Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Street.
2:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Street.
7:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 10:45 a.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.
11:08 a.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.
11:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Thompson Walton Court.
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 10:57 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Winthrop Street.
11:16 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Winthrop Street.
8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.
IN JAY, Sunday at 4:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Keep Road.
10:03 a.m., trespassing was reported on Kyesland Avenue.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 4:50 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Route 202.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 7:51 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sawtelle Road.
8:33 a.m., harassment was reported on Birchwood Drive.
8:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Everett Street.
Sunday at 2:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Snow Pond Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 4:09 p.m., theft was reported on Leighton Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:11 a.m., mischief was reported on Avore Street.
11:26 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Big Bird Street.
11:56 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Madison Avenue.
1:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Lawton Street.
Sunday at 12:22 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.
IN SOLON, Saturday at noon, trespassing was reported on North Main Street.
9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dartmouth Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:14 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
12:28 p.m., fraud was reported on Cherry Hill Terrace.
1:10 p.m., theft was reported on Spruce Street.
1:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
3:19 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
3:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Concourse.
4:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.
4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
5:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on JFK Plaza.
6:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.
8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Johnson Heights.
Sunday at 12:19 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Edgemont Avenue.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 11:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Weld Road.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:24 a.m., fraud was reported on Albion Road.
1:17 p.m., theft was reported on Carter Memorial Drive.
8:50 p.m., harassment was reported on China Road.
8:49 p.m., harassment was reported on China Road.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 8:51 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Holmes Road.
9:17 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Upper Narrows Lane.
9:49p.m., harassment was reported on Route 2020.
9:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.
Saturday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported on Old Village Road.
12:01 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported at Winthrop Center.
12:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bowdoin Street.
3:10 a.m., trespassing was reported on Route 202.
6:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:32 p.m., Caleb Bechard, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charges of possession of marijuana and being a minor possessing liquor following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:48 p.m., Meghan Koch, 43, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
5:40 p.m., Nathaniel James Lancaster, 22, of Pittsfield, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence terrorizing with priors and two counts of violating conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:26 p.m., Jessica L. Brickett, 35, of Elm Street, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:14 a.m., Aaron C. Kregenow, 26, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop near Memorial Drive and Gage Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 4:33 p.m., Jessica R. Thibeault, 27, of Gardiner was issued a summons on a charge operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Water Street.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Amanda Nunes dominates Spencer, defends belt at UFC 250
-
New England Patriots
Patriots offense likely to look much different with Stidham
-
Nation & World
Brazil expunges virus death toll as data befuddles experts
-
Nation & World
Black activists push for criminal justice system overhaul
-
Nation & World
When protesters cry ‘defund the police,’ what does it mean?