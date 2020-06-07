IN ANSON, Saturday at 5:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Spear Hill Road.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 10:35 p.m., threatening was reported on North Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:18 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Bennett Street.

7:28 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Middle Street.

8:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Worcester Street.

8:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Spring Road.

10:18 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Cushman Street.

12:27 p.m., a stray cat was reported on South Chestnut Street.

1:31 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Whitten Road.

1:37 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Street.

2:40 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported near Route 3 and South Belfast Avenue.

3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

3:30 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on School Street.

4:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

4:17 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

4:48 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Smith Street.

5:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:01 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Monroe Street.

7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

7:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

8:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

9:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

Sunday at 12:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

2:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 8:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Drive.

IN CARABASSET VALLEY, Saturday at 6:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Little Poplar Stream Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 7:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Diamond Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Saturday at 11:50 a.m., theft was reported on Field Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Street.

2:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Street.

7:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 10:45 a.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

11:08 a.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

11:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 10:57 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Winthrop Street.

11:16 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Winthrop Street.

8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 4:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Keep Road.

10:03 a.m., trespassing was reported on Kyesland Avenue.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 4:50 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Route 202.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 7:51 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sawtelle Road.

8:33 a.m., harassment was reported on Birchwood Drive.

8:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Everett Street.

Sunday at 2:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Snow Pond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 4:09 p.m., theft was reported on Leighton Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:11 a.m., mischief was reported on Avore Street.

11:26 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Big Bird Street.

11:56 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Lawton Street.

Sunday at 12:22 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.

IN SOLON, Saturday at noon, trespassing was reported on North Main Street.

9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dartmouth Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:14 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

12:28 p.m., fraud was reported on Cherry Hill Terrace.

1:10 p.m., theft was reported on Spruce Street.

1:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:19 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

3:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Concourse.

4:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

5:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on JFK Plaza.

6:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.

8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Johnson Heights.

Sunday at 12:19 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 11:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:24 a.m., fraud was reported on Albion Road.

1:17 p.m., theft was reported on Carter Memorial Drive.

8:50 p.m., harassment was reported on China Road.

8:49 p.m., harassment was reported on China Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 8:51 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Holmes Road.

9:17 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Upper Narrows Lane.

9:49p.m., harassment was reported on Route 2020.

9:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

Saturday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported on Old Village Road.

12:01 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported at Winthrop Center.

12:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bowdoin Street.

3:10 a.m., trespassing was reported on Route 202.

6:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:32 p.m., Caleb Bechard, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charges of possession of marijuana and being a minor possessing liquor following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:48 p.m., Meghan Koch, 43, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5:40 p.m., Nathaniel James Lancaster, 22, of Pittsfield, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence terrorizing with priors and two counts of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:26 p.m., Jessica L. Brickett, 35, of Elm Street, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:14 a.m., Aaron C. Kregenow, 26, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop near Memorial Drive and Gage Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 4:33 p.m., Jessica R. Thibeault, 27, of Gardiner was issued a summons on a charge operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Water Street.

