I was appalled to learn this week that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, voter registration in Maine is down 90% — the worst drop in all 50 states. That is downright embarrassing.

We know that Maine’s policy of same-day voter registration at the polls is hugely successful. It’s essential that we keep this available to people. However, many people won’t be able to go to their polling places because of COVID-19. No one should be expected to vote in-person and risk the spread of the virus further.

The Maine Department of the Secretary of State’s website has certainly improved as a result of COVID-19. Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap provides two short videos teaching people how to register to vote and how to cast a ballot. However, an easy step beyond that would be a button below to take you to online registration.

Yes, right now you can download, print, and mail a voter registration card. But this system favors people who have access to a printer and can figure out the multiple steps involved. It makes it harder for economically disadvantaged and young new voters.

Forty states have fully online registration. Maine needs to get out of the dark ages and remove another barrier to voting. It is a simple change to implement.

Lucy Atkins

Whitefield

