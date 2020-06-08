IN ALBION, Saturday at 2:43 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Belfast Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:40 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Village Circle.
10:15 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on New England Road.
11:52 a.m., a dog-at-large was reported at South Belfast Avenue and Cony Road.
12:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Hospital Street and Piggery Road.
12:21 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Water and Bond streets.
2:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
2:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cony Road.
3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Street.
4:04 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.
4:26 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.
4:35 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Green and State streets.
4:39 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Parkwood Drive.
5:59 p.m., theft was reported on Union Street.
6:09 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
6:51 p.m., lost property was reported on Marketplace Drive.
7:15 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.
8:23 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Maple Street.
8:38 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Bangor Street.
8:51 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hope Way.
9:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
9:49 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Stover’s Way.
11:31 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cony Road.
Monday at 1:45 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Maple Street.
1:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jefferson Street.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 6:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Smithfield Road.
8:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dustin Drive.
Saturday at 12:32 p.m., theft was reported on Oakland Road.
12:58 p.m., fraud was reported on Castle Island Road.
IN BENTON, Friday at 11:17 a.m., a well-being check was made on Hanscom Road.
10:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Allison Lane.
Sunday at 8:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Grange Hall.
IN CANAAN, Sunday at 4:13 p.m., vandalism was reported on Tobey Road.
IN CHINA, Friday at 12:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Grove Road.
9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3.
Saturday at 4:11 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Evergreen Drive.
6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeview Drive.
Sunday at 3:39 p.m., a well-being check was made on Route 3.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:33 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Long Avenue.
6:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.
IN DETROIT, Sunday at 3:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:12 p.m., theft was reported on Hardwood Lane.
5:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.
6:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunrise Drive.
7:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Winter Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN FAYETTE, Saturday at 12:06 p.m., theft was reported on Sandy River Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Spring Street.
2:09 p.m., fraud was reported on Chestnut Street.
2:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Dresden Avenue.
3:31 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.
3:56 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winter Street.
10:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.
Saturday at 12:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.
4:27 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Pray Street.
8:29 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Pope Street.
Sunday at 7:41 a.m., an animal complaint was made at Old Brunswick Road and Parent Lane.
2:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.
3:16 p.m., a bail check was made on Spring Street.
6:26 p.m., fraud was reported on Spring Street.
11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.
IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 2:03 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 10:04 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.
10:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 6:30 p.m., a well-being check was made on Academy Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winding Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 11:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.
8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McGrath Pond Road.
8:32 p.m., domestic dispute was reported on Merry Lane.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
8:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Canaan Road.
IN PITTSTON, Friday at 10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Troop Road.
Saturday at 10:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Route 126.
IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lyons Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leavitt Street.
6:14 p.m., assault was reported on Waterville Road.
6:20 p.m., theft was reported on McClellan Street.
8:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.
9:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
Monday, 7:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 10:35 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Church Hill Road.
Saturday at 11:25 p.m., a well-being check was made on Brad Street Road.
Monday at 12:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crowell Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.
4 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
7:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crestwood Drive.
8:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Ticonic Street.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 1:24 p.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.
Monday, 12:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Weld Road.
IN WINDSOR, Friday at 4:14 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Barry Lane.
10:25 p.m., a missing person was reported on Ridge Road.
Sunday at 6:26 a.m., a missing person was reported on Ridge Road.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 1:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Veteran Drive.
1:57 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Benton Avenue.
6:07 p.m., trespassing was reported on China Road.
9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Road.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 11:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 202.
Saturday at 5:39 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.
7:06 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Mallard Lane.
Sunday at 3:07 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 133.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:32 p.m., Patrick L. Conklin, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, following a report of a general disturbance on Water Street.
IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 12:10 a.m., Mark Randal Strout, 24, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and failing to stop for an officer, following a motor vehicle stop on Hankerson Road.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 9:03 p.m., Michael Francis Finelli, 39, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 5:24 p.m., Heather Marie Short, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on two counts of violating conditions of release, following a pedestrian check on Water Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:47 a.m., Skyler L. Porter, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.
11:08 p.m., Charles Edward Eldon, 22, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.
IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 11:16 p.m., Austin Thomas Bechard, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with one prior, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:22 a.m., Elliot Joseph Snow, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, following a traffic stop on Bangor Street.
Sunday at 5:37 a.m., Trevor Michael Gerlach, 18, of Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of minor possessing liquor, following a report of suspicious activity on Village Circle.
IN CHINA, Sunday at 4:26 p.m., Mindie M. Howard, 35, of Palermo, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, following a traffic stop on Dirigo Road.
IN RANDOLPH, Saturday at 3:52 p.m., Violet McLaughlin, 79, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, following a traffic stop on Stevens Avenue.
