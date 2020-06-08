IN ALBION, Saturday at 2:43 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Belfast Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:40 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Village Circle.

10:15 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on New England Road.

11:52 a.m., a dog-at-large was reported at South Belfast Avenue and Cony Road.

12:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Hospital Street and Piggery Road.

12:21 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Water and Bond streets.

2:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

2:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cony Road.

3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Street.

4:04 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.

4:26 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.

4:35 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Green and State streets.

4:39 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Parkwood Drive.

5:59 p.m., theft was reported on Union Street.

6:09 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

6:51 p.m., lost property was reported on Marketplace Drive.

7:15 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

8:23 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Maple Street.

8:38 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Bangor Street.

8:51 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hope Way.

9:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:49 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Stover’s Way.

11:31 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cony Road.

Monday at 1:45 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Maple Street.

1:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jefferson Street.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 6:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Smithfield Road.

8:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dustin Drive.

Saturday at 12:32 p.m., theft was reported on Oakland Road.

12:58 p.m., fraud was reported on Castle Island Road.

IN BENTON, Friday at 11:17 a.m., a well-being check was made on Hanscom Road.

10:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Allison Lane.

Sunday at 8:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Grange Hall.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 4:13 p.m., vandalism was reported on Tobey Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 12:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Grove Road.

9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3.

Saturday at 4:11 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Evergreen Drive.

6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeview Drive.

Sunday at 3:39 p.m., a well-being check was made on Route 3.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:33 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Long Avenue.

6:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.

IN DETROIT, Sunday at 3:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:12 p.m., theft was reported on Hardwood Lane.

5:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.

6:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunrise Drive.

7:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Winter Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FAYETTE, Saturday at 12:06 p.m., theft was reported on Sandy River Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Spring Street.

2:09 p.m., fraud was reported on Chestnut Street.

2:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Dresden Avenue.

3:31 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.

3:56 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winter Street.

10:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.

Saturday at 12:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.

4:27 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Pray Street.

8:29 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Pope Street.

Sunday at 7:41 a.m., an animal complaint was made at Old Brunswick Road and Parent Lane.

2:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.

3:16 p.m., a bail check was made on Spring Street.

6:26 p.m., fraud was reported on Spring Street.

11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 2:03 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 10:04 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

10:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 6:30 p.m., a well-being check was made on Academy Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 11:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.

8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

8:32 p.m., domestic dispute was reported on Merry Lane.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

8:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Canaan Road.

IN PITTSTON, Friday at 10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Troop Road.

Saturday at 10:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Route 126.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lyons Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leavitt Street.

6:14 p.m., assault was reported on Waterville Road.

6:20 p.m., theft was reported on McClellan Street.

8:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.

9:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Monday, 7:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 10:35 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Church Hill Road.

Saturday at 11:25 p.m., a well-being check was made on Brad Street Road.

Monday at 12:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crowell Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

4 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

7:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crestwood Drive.

8:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Ticonic Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 1:24 p.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

Monday, 12:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINDSOR, Friday at 4:14 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Barry Lane.

10:25 p.m., a missing person was reported on Ridge Road.

Sunday at 6:26 a.m., a missing person was reported on Ridge Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 1:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Veteran Drive.

1:57 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Benton Avenue.

6:07 p.m., trespassing was reported on China Road.

9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 11:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 202.

Saturday at 5:39 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

7:06 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Mallard Lane.

Sunday at 3:07 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 133.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:32 p.m., Patrick L. Conklin, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, following a report of a general disturbance on Water Street.

IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 12:10 a.m., Mark Randal Strout, 24, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and failing to stop for an officer, following a motor vehicle stop on Hankerson Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 9:03 p.m., Michael Francis Finelli, 39, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 5:24 p.m., Heather Marie Short, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on two counts of violating conditions of release, following a pedestrian check on Water Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:47 a.m., Skyler L. Porter, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

11:08 p.m., Charles Edward Eldon, 22, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 11:16 p.m., Austin Thomas Bechard, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with one prior, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:22 a.m., Elliot Joseph Snow, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, following a traffic stop on Bangor Street.

Sunday at 5:37 a.m., Trevor Michael Gerlach, 18, of Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of minor possessing liquor, following a report of suspicious activity on Village Circle.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 4:26 p.m., Mindie M. Howard, 35, of Palermo, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, following a traffic stop on Dirigo Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Saturday at 3:52 p.m., Violet McLaughlin, 79, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, following a traffic stop on Stevens Avenue.

