Although Joseph’s Fireside Steakhouse in Waterville has closed due to restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, customers with gift cards can still get their money’s worth.

The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday that Joseph’s gift cards can be redeemed and replaced with a gift certificate of equivalent value at a chamber member restaurant.

Gift card holders will also receive an extra value of 10% above and beyond the value of the gift card issued from participating restaurants at the time of a visit. This 10% bonus cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions and will be honored until August 31.

Joseph’s gift cards must be redeemed at the chamber’s office at 50 Elm St. in Waterville.

Participating restaurants can be found on the chamber’s website at midmainechamber.com.

Joseph’s co-owners, Kevin Joseph and E.J. Fabian, announced on May 29 that the restaurant, located at 99 West River Road, would close its doors for good.

Joseph and Fabian put the restaurant up for sale in 2019 but decided to close without transferring ownership due to the increased restrictions implemented by the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the social distancing requirements in place, we feel it would be very difficult to safely seat more than 35 to 40 people,” Joseph wrote in a statement released on May 29. “Operating at this limited capacity we would not be able to generate enough revenue to pay the bills.”

The steakhouse typically seats 140 to 150 people. Restaurants were given the OK to open for dine-in services on May 18 by Gov. Janet Mills but must abide by strict guidelines including keeping tables 6 feet apart, using a reservation-only system and switching to laminated menus. Joseph’s Fireside Steakhouse first opened in June 2011 after Joseph was inspired by seeing his family own and operate Joseph’s Market on Front Street in Waterville for 90 years. Joseph and his wife, Diane, ran the market for 30 years and specialized in fine meats. The couple sold the market in 2015.

