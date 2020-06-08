VASSALBORO — A Farmingdale woman and her son were injured Monday morning when their car collided with a tractor-trailer on Riverside Drive in Vassalboro.

Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 11:35 a.m. to a report of a serious accident about three-quarters of a mile from the Augusta line.

Driver Joy Keane, 40, and her 16-year-old were son, who were traveling in a 2015 Hyundai sedan, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies said the vehicle sustained severe damage to the driver’s side and front end.

The truck, a 1999 International, was driven by Maria Smith, 56, of LaGrange. She did not suffer injuries that required immediate attention, according to deputies.

Smith’s truck, which was hauling milk, sustained extensive front-end and driver’s-side damage.

A preliminary investigation showed Keane’s car might have crossed the centerline, and Smith tried to avoid the car, causing her truck to hit a guardrail.

The Maine State Police, Vassalboro Fire Department and Augusta Fire Department assisted at the scene and with the accident investigation.

A helicopter from Lifeflight of Maine was called to the scene, but did not transport anyone for medical care.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: