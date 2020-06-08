NORWAY — “Paradise” was lost when Paul and Lucille Hodsdon camp burned Thursday in Parkertown Township in northern Oxford County.

Along with it are years of memories and personal belongings that are gone.

All that is left is chimney over looking Aziscohos Lake. An unattached garage was untouched.

The modular home had a daylight basement and was put on the land in 2012. The couple finished off the basement for visitors to stay.

“We found a lot nobody had ever built on and I started to clear it,” Paul, 80, said.

The couple who have been married 57 years, have owned three camps in this area. They are well known for portraying Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce Parade for the past several years. They are also involved in the lighting of the holiday tree in Norway. Before that they portrayed Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Santa Visits Oxford Club in the town of Oxford. The couple has been recognized by the state Legislature and chamber in the past for their volunteer efforts.

They have been going to Parkertown Township since 1974 when they started by pitching a tent when they were “young puppies,” he said. Paul has been the president of Aziscohos Lake Campers Association for 25 years.

Lucille, 78, had documented all of the camps built in the area and had four binders at least 2 inches thick that were lost in the fire, Paul said.

“This lady started back when we bought our first camp,” he said.

She went to the Oxford County Registry of Deeds and researched who the original owners of the camps were and followed the history through for subsequent owners, he said. She took photos of the camps and people gave her photos of their camps being built. She would update the history taking a photo of camps every five years.

When people came to the cottage they enjoyed looking through it, Paul said. The couple also had a three-ring binder that documented when logging started in the area in the late 1940s or early 1950s, that was passed on to them.

“It was a nice home, that is what it was,” he said. It was solar-powered and had satellite TV.

“We just got it to the point where we could sit back and enjoy it,” he said. “Of course all of that is gone. The only thing I got left is the chimney.”

The firefighters did “awfully well” to get to the site as quick as they did, he said.

“I patted the (Rangeley Fire Rescue) Chief (Michael) Bacon on the back and gave him kudos for getting there in 45 minutes with a loaded fire truck,” he said.

The department and others responded to the fire reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The cause is under investigation.

The camp is 20 miles from Oquossoc with 15 of those miles dirt logging roads, he said. This could have been worse, he said, because the fire could have spread into the woods or to other camps.

“We spent probably 75 to 90 days a year there,” he said.

His wife still works as bookkeeper clerk at her family’s R.E. Hemond Farms, Inc. in Minot, and he works there part-time, he said.

He was an automotive technician for 5o years and was self-employed for 38 of those years before retiring in 2010. He owned Paul’s Auto & Towing in Norway and prior to that Paul’s Service Station in Oxford.

The camp was insured but he doesn’t know what he and his wife will do.

“My first priority is to get my bride healthy,” Paul said.

She had major surgery at Maine Medical Center in Portland on the morning of the fire. She is home now.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do. We’re going to cross that bridge when we get there,” he said.

