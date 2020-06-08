SKOWHEGAN — A 20-year-old man was hospitalized early Monday morning after he fell asleep at the wheel and rolled his vehicle on U.S. Route 2.
Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said that Isaiah Adams, 20, of Skowhegan was traveling east on Route 2, also known as Canaan Road, in a 1999 Toyota 4Runner when he fell asleep at the wheel and his vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic. His vehicle struck a small embankment and rolled into the Fabian Oil parking lot.
No gas pumps were struck during the rollover.
“It appears fatigue was the issue as Isaiah advised he was traveling home and fell asleep,” Bucknam said.
Officer Andrew Bowman responded to the crash and Adams was transported to Redington-Fairview General Hospital to be treated for a potential head injury.
“We are fortunate the vehicle did not strike the gas pumps as this crash could have been a lot worse,” Bucknam said. “This should serve as a reminder to everyone, when you’re tired, just pull over.”
